Exclusive

Why Erika Jayne Won’t Say ‘No’ If She’s Asked To Return To ‘RHOBH’ For Season 12

erika jayne
John Tsiavis/Bravo
Erika Girardi, Erika Jayne. Erika Jayne arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas 2018 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals, Las Vegas, USA - 20 May 2018
Erika Jayne American Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Oct 2018 WEARING BALMAIN
Erika Jayne Christopher Kane Party, Giorgio's, Los Angeles, USA - 29 Apr 2019 Wearing Christopher Kane
Erika Jayne Moschino x The Sims Party, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 2, Indio, USA - 13 Apr 2019 Wearing Moschino View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Senior Reporter

‘RHOBH’ hasn’t even aired Season 11’s explosive 4-part reunion just yet, but we’ve already learned how Erika Jayne feels about returning for Season 12.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has delivered one heck of a season, as fans have watched Erika Jayne, 50, go through her divorce and legal drama on screen, and although Season 11 isn’t even over, she’s made up her mind about returning for Season 12 — should she be asked to come back. “They’re starting to film soon and she’s decided that if she’s asked she’ll come back next season,” a source close to production told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s not going to say no.”

Erika filed for divorce from husband of 22 years, Tom Girardi, 82, in Nov. 2020. The former couple have arguably been at the center of the season’s biggest drama, as Tom is being accused of embezzling money from the families of plane crash victims. Erika previously said she had no clue what her ex was doing behind her back. Tom’s law firm has also been named in the lawsuits.

Rumors have been swirling that filming starts up soon, which seems to be on the fast track compared to the show’s normal schedule. It could be to keep the cameras rolling as the drama continues to unfold in Erika’s life, though, she’s hoping she’d get a new storyline. “She’d like to show viewers the side of her that’s fun that they fell in love with rather than all the legal drama that’s gone on,” our source continued.

As much as Erika is hoping to show off her fun side again, she knows she needs to be patient and realistic. “She’s ready to move on,” our source said. “But she knows that’s not going to be for a while probably.”

Related Gallery

'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' -- PICS

Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kyle Richards and Teddi Jo Mellencamp film scenes for their show 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' in Studio City Pictured: Kyle Richards BACKGRID USA 21 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: LESE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kyle Richards and Teddi Jo Mellencamp film scenes for their show 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' in Studio City Pictured: Teddi Jo Mellencamp BACKGRID USA 21 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: LESE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS -- Episode 909 -- Pictured: Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave -- (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo)

The show’s finale airs Wed. Oct. 6 at 8pm on Bravo, followed by a four-part reunion, which reportedly got so explosive that EJ found herself constantly fighting with host Andy Cohen, 53, and most of her co-stars — but she’s feeling confident. “Erika is actually in great spirits right now,” our source said. “She’s only talking to Lisa Rinna and Crystal Kung Minkoff but she’s hoping to repair her relationship with the other ladies.”