Erika Jayne Reacts After Watching ‘RHOBH’ Cast Laugh At Her ‘Bonkers’ Tom Girardi Story

Erika Jayne was not amused by the Sept. 15 episode of ‘RHOBH’. Especially after seeing her co-stars laugh at a serious story she told about her estranged husband and son.

Erika Jayne was disappointed to see Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and their husbands laughing at her “unbelievable” story about her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, in the Sept. 15 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“Felt great watching this,” Erika tweeted with a sad face emoji after a fan shared images of the group laughing at her story. “Team Erika, but only to her face!” the fan said.

Felt great watching this 😔 https://t.co/JLHrveBM9Q — Erika Jayne (@erikajayne) September 16, 2021

This week’s episode showed Kyle and Dorit sharing details of Erika’s latest claims about Tom to their husbands, Mauricio Umansky and PK Kemsley.

Earlier in the episode, Erika told Kyle that Tom’s Pasadena house was burglarized, and Tom confronted the burglar before getting sent to the hospital for surgery on his eye. She also claimed that her son from a previous relationship drove to the Pasadena house to check on Tom, but on his way home, he drove through some snow and flipped his car “five times”. Erika said that both Tom and her son, Tommy, ended up being “okay”.

When Mauricio and PK were told the same story, they had questions. “I’m suggesting she’s been in a controlling marriage for 20 years and she’s still being controlled,” PK said. “I think Tom lied to Erika and Erika went along with it.”

PK also expressed some doubts when it came to to another story that Erika had previously told, in which she said Tom was unconscious for 12 hours after a 2017 car accident. Years ago, she told the ladies that Tom had only broken his ankle, but this season, she said she withheld some information and the truth is that Tom drove his car off a cliff and became unconscious.

“There’s no car rolling, there’s no 12 hours unconscious,” PK said. Mauricio also said he believes there are “lies all over the place”. And they all found it odd that Erika allowed Tom to have surgery on his ankle, but not on his brain, which she claims doctors had suggested.

“If a doctor comes to you and says, ‘Your husband’s been hurt, he’s rolled over, he’s been unconscious, we need to operate … who says no?” Mauricio wondered. Dorit called Erika’s story “bonkers”, but because they’re friends, she’s choosing to believe her.

However, that didn’t stop her from laughing when PK started poking fun at Erika’s stories. “He’s not a f**king soccer player, he’s a lawyer! He’s a 79-year-old lawyer! And the wife goes, ‘Not the brain, do the f***ing ankle!’,” he said as everyone erupted in laughter.