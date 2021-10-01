Watch

Bow Wow Says He Doesn’t Hear ‘Wedding Bells’ For His Ex Joie Chavis & Diddy — Watch

Bow Wow
Kristin Callahan/Ace/Shutterstock
Bow WowBow Wow in concert at Flamingo Go Pool, Las Vegas, USA - 23 Jun 2018
Bow WowBow Wow in concert at Flamingo Go Pool, Las Vegas, USA - 23 Jun 2018
Bow Wow'Bridezillas' TV show premiere, New York, USA - 22 Feb 2018
Bow WowBow Wow visits Poppy Nightclub, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Mar 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
News Writer

Bow Wow was asked about his ex Joie Chavis’ relationship with Diddy, and the rapper made it clear that he doesn’t think this new couple will last.

Bow Wow, 34, doesn’t have much faith in the future of his ex-girlfriend Joie Chavis‘ romance with Diddy, 51. “I don’t think it’ll get that far,” Bow Wow told TMZ at LAX Airport on Thursday (Sept. 30) when asked about the new couple. Bow Wow, who shares a daughter, 10-year-old Shai Moss, with Joie, cited his years of experience being friends with Diddy as why the fellow rapper and his ex won’t end up together.

“Only because when you’ve know somebody since 13 years old… we’ve kicked it, we’ve partied with girls and we’ve had pool parties, so we know how we move when it comes to the ladies,” Bow Wow said of Diddy. “It ain’t gonna be no wedding bells and chapels and no sh*t like that.”

Bow Wow
Bow Wow at the ‘Bridezillas’ premiere in New York on Feb. 22, 2018 (Photo: Kristin Callahan/Ace/Shutterstock)

The “Let Me Hold You” rapper also described his relationships with both Joie and Diddy as “cool.” He told TMZ, “Even with my daughter, that’s my least concern. My baby moms, we cool. Me and dude, we cool. Everybody’s grown and everybody can do what they wanna do.” As Bow Wow walked away from the reporters, he was asked if he feels “intimidated” that Diddy may be around his daughter. “Life’s too short. Life is meant to be lived, so you can’t really stress on the things that you can’t control,” the star responded. “That’s how I move.”

Related Gallery

Diddy -- Photos Of The Rapper & Actor

Nerano, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Sean Combs aka Puff Daddy soaks up the Italian sunshine by going shirtless on a luxury yacht as he shows off his dance moves and kung fu skills in front of a couple of ladies before going on to enjoy dinner together at a restaurant where they had some fine Italian dining during his holidays in Nerano. The rap Mogul was seen laughing and joking with Joie Chavis as they left the trendy Italian restaurant before heading back to Diddy's mega-yacht to continue enjoying their vacation! *Shot on September 10, 2021* Pictured: P Diddy - Puffy Daddy - Sean Combs - Joie Chavis BACKGRID USA 11 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Nerano, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Sean Combs aka Puff Daddy soaks up the Italian sunshine by going shirtless on a luxury yacht as he shows off his dance moves and kung fu skills in front of a couple of ladies before going on to enjoy dinner together at a restaurant where they had some fine Italian dining during his holidays in Nerano. The rap Mogul was seen laughing and joking with Joie Chavis as they left the trendy Italian restaurant before heading back to Diddy's mega-yacht to continue enjoying their vacation! *Shot on September 10, 2021* Pictured: P Diddy - Puffy Daddy - Sean Combs - Joie Chavis BACKGRID USA 11 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Venice, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Proud dad! Sean 'Diddy' Combs was spotted with his three daughters, Chance and twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James as the family enjoy the sights during a gondola ride out on their holidays in Venice. The group have been in town supporting D'Lila Star and Jessie James Diddy's twin daughters, D'Lila and Jessie, as they made their runway debut at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show. The girls appear to have followed in the footsteps of their late mom, Kim Porter who passed unexpectedly in 2018 from pneumonia. Diddy sat back as the group enjoyed a gondola ride and the girls snapped photos along the way. Diddy's famous ex, Jennifer Lopez also attended the celebrity packed show on Sunday. Pictured: P Diddy, Sean Combs , Puff Daddy, Diddy, Jessie James, D'Lila Star, Chance Combs BACKGRID USA 1 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Bow Wow first spoke about Joie and Diddy’s relationship a few days prior to getting stopped by TMZ  during an interview with the WGCI Morning Show. In that chat, Bow Wow revealed he had a phone call conversation with Diddy about him dating Joie that lasted over an hour. “I wanted to kill him,” Bow Wow joked about first learning of the relationship, before adding, “it’s still a line of respect, so that’s something we spoke about in private. I heard his peace, I heard her peace, they heard mine. And we just gonna leave it at that.”

Joie Chavis and Diddy
Joie Chavis and Diddy on a yacht in Italy on September 10, 2021 (Photo: Cobra Team / BACKGRID)

Joie and Diddy first sparked romance rumors when they were seen kissing on a yacht on the waters of Capri, Italy in early September. A few days later, the pair was photographed aboard a different luxurious yacht in Italy. They appeared to be having a conversation that was full of laughter and cozied up together in warm weather outfit, and afterwards the two reportedly headed off to lunch together.

In addition to daughter Shai, Joie is a mom to son Hendrix Wilburn, 2, with ex Future. Before she started dating Diddy, Joie was romantically linked to Abou “Bu” Thiam, who is musician Akon‘s brother.