Bow Wow Says He Doesn’t Hear ‘Wedding Bells’ For His Ex Joie Chavis & Diddy — Watch

Bow Wow was asked about his ex Joie Chavis’ relationship with Diddy, and the rapper made it clear that he doesn’t think this new couple will last.

Bow Wow, 34, doesn’t have much faith in the future of his ex-girlfriend Joie Chavis‘ romance with Diddy, 51. “I don’t think it’ll get that far,” Bow Wow told TMZ at LAX Airport on Thursday (Sept. 30) when asked about the new couple. Bow Wow, who shares a daughter, 10-year-old Shai Moss, with Joie, cited his years of experience being friends with Diddy as why the fellow rapper and his ex won’t end up together.

“Only because when you’ve know somebody since 13 years old… we’ve kicked it, we’ve partied with girls and we’ve had pool parties, so we know how we move when it comes to the ladies,” Bow Wow said of Diddy. “It ain’t gonna be no wedding bells and chapels and no sh*t like that.”

The “Let Me Hold You” rapper also described his relationships with both Joie and Diddy as “cool.” He told TMZ, “Even with my daughter, that’s my least concern. My baby moms, we cool. Me and dude, we cool. Everybody’s grown and everybody can do what they wanna do.” As Bow Wow walked away from the reporters, he was asked if he feels “intimidated” that Diddy may be around his daughter. “Life’s too short. Life is meant to be lived, so you can’t really stress on the things that you can’t control,” the star responded. “That’s how I move.”

Bow Wow first spoke about Joie and Diddy’s relationship a few days prior to getting stopped by TMZ during an interview with the WGCI Morning Show. In that chat, Bow Wow revealed he had a phone call conversation with Diddy about him dating Joie that lasted over an hour. “I wanted to kill him,” Bow Wow joked about first learning of the relationship, before adding, “it’s still a line of respect, so that’s something we spoke about in private. I heard his peace, I heard her peace, they heard mine. And we just gonna leave it at that.”

Joie and Diddy first sparked romance rumors when they were seen kissing on a yacht on the waters of Capri, Italy in early September. A few days later, the pair was photographed aboard a different luxurious yacht in Italy. They appeared to be having a conversation that was full of laughter and cozied up together in warm weather outfit, and afterwards the two reportedly headed off to lunch together.

In addition to daughter Shai, Joie is a mom to son Hendrix Wilburn, 2, with ex Future. Before she started dating Diddy, Joie was romantically linked to Abou “Bu” Thiam, who is musician Akon‘s brother.