Diddy, 51, Cozies Up To New Flame Joie Chavis, 32, On Luxe Yacht Vacation In Italy — Photos

Diddy and Joie Chavis were all smiles while hanging out and engaging in conversation on an impressive yacht before going to get lunch in Italy.

Diddy‘s new relationship with Joie Chavis, 32, is continuing to thrive! The 51-year-old rapper was photographed having a great time with his new lady love while aboard a luxurious yacht in Italy on Sept. 11. They proved they know how to take in the last days of summer when they appeared to be having a conversation that was full of laughter and cozied up together in warm weather outfits.

His included a tan T-shirt and matching shorts and hers included a white sleeveless mini dress. They also rocked sunglasses and were holding onto their phones some of the time. Joie also showed off her awesome style by added big hoop earrings and bracelets to her look as her long, wavy locks were down.

The lovebirds were reportedly headed to get some lunch while on the yacht ride and after the meal, Diddy changed into blue swim shorts as he continued to entertain the beauty. He busted some moves on the boat while engaging in a little dance and looked like he was having the time of his life.

Diddy and Joie’s latest outing comes just a few days after they were seen kissing on a yacht on the waters of Capri. They were also embracing each other and appeared as comfortable as could be during the outing while not worrying too much about onlookers. The headline-making appearance came after Diddy stopped by Dolce and Gabbana’s fashion event in Venice with his three daughters, Chance, 15, D’Lila, 14, and Jessie James, 14.

It hasn’t been confirmed how Diddy and Joie met or how long they’ve been dating, but they definitely seem to be hitting it off! Like the talented artist, Joie is a parent and shares her daughter Shai Moss, 10, with ex Bow Wow and son Hendrix Wilburn, 2, with ex Future. She was also previously romantically linked to Abou “Bu” Thiam, who is musician Akon‘s brother, so it seems she’s highly interested in people involved in the music industry!