Bow Wow Reveals His Future With ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ After Posting That He Was ‘Done’ With The Show

Bow Wow is setting the record straight about his future with ‘Growing Up Hip Hop.’ He told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he will ‘always be a part of’ the show no matter what.

When Bow Wow posted that he was “done” with Growing Up Hip Hop on his Instagram Story in March 2020, fans thought that meant he was leaving the show. He wrote, “We done w/ Growing Up Hip Hop! We on to bigger and better things.” HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with the rapper and reality star ahead of the WE tv special, Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta: Bow in the Q, to get the truth about the situation. Rest assured, Bow Wow’s not going anywhere.

“Well, me being an EP, I will always be a part of it. I’m going to always be a part of it,” the 33-year-old told HollywoodLife. Bow Wow pulls double duty as an executive producer and star.

Bow Wow discussed that he will always be a part of Growing Up Hip Hop, even if he’s not always seen onscreen. He stressed that he’s “not leaving WE tv” anytime soon. “For me, it’s a different situation to me because I’m involved behind the screen, so I don’t necessarily have to be in front of it,” Bow Wow continued. “I can always be behind it and still get my points across through different things. I love to create anyway. But my future with WE tv is strong. I’m not leaving WE tv. Things happen or sad things happen all the time. In this business, you get a little frustrated here and there.”

WE tv has opened up a lot of doors for Bow Wow, and he is “happy” with his current situation with the network. “For me, it’s a marriage that, if I wanted to walk out the door, I don’t think they would let me walk out the door anyway. I’m happy here,” he said. “They’re the first network to give me that executive producer title and give me that freeform. I could never just turn my back on WE tv because, like I said, they rolled the dice for me and gambled with us and I’m thankful for that.”

The Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta: Bow in the Q special will air June 25 at 9 p.m. on WE tv. The one-episode special will give fans a look into the current world of Bow Wow. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta is set to return later this year.