Breaking News

‘Today’ Show’s Dylan Dreyer Welcomes 3rd Child 6 Weeks Early After Hospitalization

dylan dreyer
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Dylan Dreyer appears on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza, in New YorkDan and Shay Perform on NBC's "Today" Show, New York, USA - 25 Jun 2018
Dylan Dreyer appears on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza, in New YorkKelly Clarkson Performs on NBC's Today Show, New York, USA - 08 Jun 2018
Dylan Dreyer'Today' TV show, New York, USA - 28 Nov 2018
Dylan DreyerThe Toyota Concert Series on the Today Show, New York, America - 10 Jul 2015Fifth Harmony Performs On NBC's "Today" View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Congratulations to Dylan Dreyer and her husband, Brian Fichera! The NBC News meteorologist gave birth to her third son six weeks early on Sept. 29.

Dylan Dreyer, 40, is now the proud mom of three boys! The meteorologist, who also serves as an anchor on the Today Show’s third hour, gave birth to her third child on Sept. 29. He came six weeks before her due date after being “anxious to get out,” according to the proud mama. Dylan and her husband, Brian Fichera, named their little one Russell James Fichera, with Russell being a nod to Brian’s father, and James a nod to Dylan’s.

On Sept. 28, Dylan took to Instagram to reveal that she had been hospitalized while more than eight months pregnant. She filled fans in on what was happening, while sharing photos of herself in the hospital bed. “My water broke Sunday evening and I’ve been hanging at the hospital,” Dylan explained. “Our little guy is anxious to get out and meet us! Doctors are closely monitoring both of us and trying to keep him on the inside for a little while longer to get stronger.”

Despite the scare, she confirmed that all was “well,” and assured her fans that she was in “great hands” with her doctors and her husband by her side. “Looks like we’ll be getting ready to meet our littlest boy sometime this week…6 weeks early!” she gushed. “Guess he couldn’t handle being left out of all the fun his brothers have been having!”

dylan dreyer
Dylan Dreyer looks stunning in a halter top and black pants. ( Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Pregnant Celebrities In Bikinis: See Photos Of Tori Spelling, Emily Ratajkowski & More

EXCLUSIVE: Emily Ratajkowski puts her baby bump on display in an Inamorata bikini as she enjoys a day on the beach with her hubby Sebastian Bear and a friend. The pregnant model enjoyed the California sunshine only days before Christmas. Emily kept warm with a Inamorata hoodie as the group walked around on the sand. 20 Dec 2020 Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski puts her baby bump on display in an Inamorata bikini. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA722252_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson shows off her huge baby bump in a neon yellow two-piece bikini while swimming in the pool with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and other friends at Ojai Valley Inn and Spa in Ojai, California on Saturday. Kate did some aqua aerobics in the pool for about a half hour before everyone went swimming together, ate brunch, drank, played games, and just relaxed by the pool for the entire afternoon Saturday. Kate and Danny spent the entire weekend their group of friends at the resort. The two couldn't keep their hands off each other and displayed a lot of PDA throughout the weekend. The two looked very much in love and excited with each other. They hung out at the pool, hit the spa, and ate mostly. Kate always seemed to be tending to her pregnancy cravings. Saturday night the expecting couple went to town and had dinner at a local restaurant. 28 Jul 2018 Pictured: Kate Hudson. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA258058_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Eva Longoria sizzles in a string bikini on vacation in Greece

Dylan and Brian got married in 2012, and welcomed their first son, Calvin Fichera, in Dec. 2016. Dylan gave birth to baby number two, Oliver Fichera, in Jan. 2020. However, despite having three healthy boys, the 40-year-old has been open about her struggles with secondary fertility, which leads to trouble with conceiving after a past pregnancy. She first opened up about the condition following Calvin’s birth, and also revealed that she had a miscarriage in 2019 before conceiving Oliver.