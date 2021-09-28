Listen

Jennifer Aniston Reveals She’s Ready To Date Again & Shares What She’s Looking For In A Man

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tri Star Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock (5853885a) Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston - 1992 Tri Star TV TV Portrait Edge, The (US TV Series)
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Sam Jones/Warner Bros Tv/Bright/Kauffman/Crane Pro/Kobal/Shutterstock (5861196a) Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston - 1994-2003 Warner Bros TV/Bright/Kauffman/Crane Pro Portrait
Jennifer Aniston 1995 GLAAD Media Awards - 12 March 1995 View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

Three years after ending her marriage with Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston says ‘it’s time’ to date again – and she shared what qualities she wants in her next future husband.

Bruce Bozzi got straight to the point when Jennifer Aniston appeared on Tuesday’s (Sept. 28) episode of his podcast, SiriusXM’s Lunch with Bruce. “Are you dating anybody?” Bruce asked The Morning Show star, to which Jennifer replied, “No, not at the time.” However, Jen did say she felt like she was “getting there,” which ultimately led the host to ask what she was looking for in a prospective paramour. Jennifer, 52, said that the spark of the first kiss was “pretty important” and added that she wants to feel comfortable around someone. “The ease at which the conversation flows the first time. That’s kind of a good indicator, confidence, but not a cockiness. Humor, please I beg of you, beg of you. Generous, um, kind to people, you know, it’s just very few necessities.”

She also added that physical fitness “is important and not just about like how you look, let’s, let’s I want to be around here for a long time and not be in a wheelchair when I am 80.” When asked why Jen — who separated from Justin Theroux, her second husband, in 2018 – hasn’t plunged headfirst into the dating pool, she chalked up her singledom due to the problems of finding love in the time of coronavirus. “Although people seem to have met and found love during COVID,” she said. “I don’t know how it works. I’m curious to walk up to those people and go. ‘So what, how did, what happened?'”

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux out and about in 2013 (Shutterstock)

“I mean, I have my wonderful, there’s been no, no one of importance has hit my radar yet,” she added. “But I think it’s, I think it’s time. I think I’m ready to share myself with another, so I didn’t want to for a long time and, and I loved really, being my own woman. Without, um, being with, being a part of a couple where I’ve been a part of a couple since I was 20. So there was something really nice about taking the time.” She then turned to Bruce and asked, “Why, do you have someone you want to set me up with?”

Related Gallery

Jennifer Aniston -- PICS

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Hollywood A-listers Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon on the set of 'The Morning Show' in L.A. Jennifer looked very tanned as she stepped out in a grey skirt suit and matching stockings and heels. Reese who stars as The morning show co-anchor Bradley Jackson was seen in a blue pinstripe pantsuit. The pair were filming a scene in which paparazzi were taking pictures of Bradley while Alex Levy (Jen Aniston) waits for her in the lobby of a building ahead of a meeting. Pictured: Jennifer Aniston BACKGRID USA 9 FEBRUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Aniston shows off her enviably toned tummy in a sexy new campaign. The 51-year-old actress has joined forces with collagen brand Vital Proteins as part of a global partnership. Aniston will be joining the Vital Proteins team as Chief Creative Officer, putting her spin on new product innovations and overall brand strategy. Aniston has incorporated Vital Proteins into her daily routine since before 2016 and will look to her own experiences with collagen to help build greater awareness around its benefits and help consumers connect to the brand mission: finding wellness from within. "We're really excited to welcome Jen and her valued perspective to the Vital team," said Kurt Seidensticker, Founder and CEO of Vital Proteins. "We've all watched Jen live a life that prioritizes wellness from the inside-out, which she attributes in part to her belief in Vital Proteins, making this partnership so unique and, more importantly, authentic. We are teaming up together to inspire the world to live healthy, and more vibrant lives." Aniston has been vocal about her love of Vital Proteins' best-selling Collagen Peptides, noticing a glow from within and an improvement in how she looks and feels. Here are a few of Aniston's favorite products: -Collagen Peptides: Fan-favorite Collagen Peptides (available in canisters and stick packs) supports healthy hair, nails, skin and joints,** and includes hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, which help promote natural collagen production and a more youthful appearance.** -Vital Proteins Vitality® Immunity Booster** in Clementine: These convenient stick packs combine collagen, L-glutamine, vitamin C, zinc and electrolytes with Wellmune®* and Immuno-LP20®, two clinically proven ingredients that help boost the immune system.** -Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer® in Vanilla: Crafted with healthy fats from organic coconut milk powder, this supplement boasts energy-boosting Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCTs). "Collagen is the glue that holds e
Jennifer Aniston shows off her enviably toned tummy in a sexy new campaign. The 51-year-old actress has joined forces with collagen brand Vital Proteins as part of a global partnership. Aniston will be joining the Vital Proteins team as Chief Creative Officer, putting her spin on new product innovations and overall brand strategy. Aniston has incorporated Vital Proteins into her daily routine since before 2016 and will look to her own experiences with collagen to help build greater awareness around its benefits and help consumers connect to the brand mission: finding wellness from within. "We're really excited to welcome Jen and her valued perspective to the Vital team," said Kurt Seidensticker, Founder and CEO of Vital Proteins. "We've all watched Jen live a life that prioritizes wellness from the inside-out, which she attributes in part to her belief in Vital Proteins, making this partnership so unique and, more importantly, authentic. We are teaming up together to inspire the world to live healthy, and more vibrant lives." Aniston has been vocal about her love of Vital Proteins' best-selling Collagen Peptides, noticing a glow from within and an improvement in how she looks and feels. Here are a few of Aniston's favorite products: -Collagen Peptides: Fan-favorite Collagen Peptides (available in canisters and stick packs) supports healthy hair, nails, skin and joints,** and includes hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, which help promote natural collagen production and a more youthful appearance.** -Vital Proteins Vitality® Immunity Booster** in Clementine: These convenient stick packs combine collagen, L-glutamine, vitamin C, zinc and electrolytes with Wellmune®* and Immuno-LP20®, two clinically proven ingredients that help boost the immune system.** -Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer® in Vanilla: Crafted with healthy fats from organic coconut milk powder, this supplement boasts energy-boosting Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCTs). "Collagen is the glue that holds e

Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer hang out in 2008 (SplashNews)

Jennifer has been famously linked to many A-Listers during her time in the spotlight: Brad Pitt, Vince Vaughn, and John Mayer, to name a few. She has remained in good standing with most of her exes, but it seems she’s ready to find love again. One thing Jen didn’t mention during her podcast appearance is where she will find her next man. While chatting with PEOPLE in mid-September, the Friends star hinted she might want to find love outside Hollywood. “That’s what I’m sort of hoping for is not necessarily somebody in the industry itself,” she said about dating a non-famous partner next, adding, “That’d be nice.”