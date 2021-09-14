Interview

Jennifer Aniston Admits She’s Hoping To Date Someone Outside Of Hollywood: ‘That’d Be Nice’

Jennifer Aniston
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jennifer Aniston arrives at the fourth annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on in Los AngelesFourth Annual InStyle Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Oct 2018
Jennifer Aniston 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jan 2020 Wearing Dior By John Galliano, Vintage
Jennifer Aniston4th Annual Patron of the Artists Awards, Arrivals, Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Nov 2019Wearing John Galliano
Jennifer Aniston, poses for photographers upon arrival at the photo call of 'The Morning Show' at a central London hotelThe Morning Show Photo Call, London, United Kingdom - 01 Nov 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
News Writer

While Jennifer Aniston has had high-profile marriages to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, the actress has hope that her next relationship is someone not ‘in the industry.’

Jennifer Aniston, 52, isn’t necessarily looking to get romantically involved with yet another Hollywood star. The Emmy Award-winning actress, who was previously married to actors Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, divulged a bit about what she’d look for in her next relationship while speaking to PEOPLE on Sept. 13. The conversation sparked when Jennifer was asked if she thought romantic relationships between celebrities and non-celebrities could work.

“Of course,” she optimistically responded. “Absolutely. I mean, it’s happened. That’s what I’m sort of hoping for is not necessarily somebody in the industry itself.” Jennifer doubled down on her hopes for a non-famous partner next, adding, “That’d be nice.”

Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 19, 2020 (Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock )

As fans know, Jennifer is super private about her love life. However, the Friends alum did tell PEOPLE back in July that she would never use a dating app to find her next partner. “I’m going to just stick to the normal ways of dating. Having someone ask you out. That’s the way I would prefer it.” Jennifer also told the publication that getting married again is “not on her radar.” She said, “I’m interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living an enjoyable life and having fun with one another. That’s all we should hope for. It doesn’t have to be etched in stone in legal documents.”

Related Gallery

Jennifer Aniston -- PICS

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Hollywood A-listers Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon on the set of 'The Morning Show' in L.A. Jennifer looked very tanned as she stepped out in a grey skirt suit and matching stockings and heels. Reese who stars as The morning show co-anchor Bradley Jackson was seen in a blue pinstripe pantsuit. The pair were filming a scene in which paparazzi were taking pictures of Bradley while Alex Levy (Jen Aniston) waits for her in the lobby of a building ahead of a meeting. Pictured: Jennifer Aniston BACKGRID USA 9 FEBRUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Aniston shows off her enviably toned tummy in a sexy new campaign. The 51-year-old actress has joined forces with collagen brand Vital Proteins as part of a global partnership. Aniston will be joining the Vital Proteins team as Chief Creative Officer, putting her spin on new product innovations and overall brand strategy. Aniston has incorporated Vital Proteins into her daily routine since before 2016 and will look to her own experiences with collagen to help build greater awareness around its benefits and help consumers connect to the brand mission: finding wellness from within. "We're really excited to welcome Jen and her valued perspective to the Vital team," said Kurt Seidensticker, Founder and CEO of Vital Proteins. "We've all watched Jen live a life that prioritizes wellness from the inside-out, which she attributes in part to her belief in Vital Proteins, making this partnership so unique and, more importantly, authentic. We are teaming up together to inspire the world to live healthy, and more vibrant lives." Aniston has been vocal about her love of Vital Proteins' best-selling Collagen Peptides, noticing a glow from within and an improvement in how she looks and feels. Here are a few of Aniston's favorite products: -Collagen Peptides: Fan-favorite Collagen Peptides (available in canisters and stick packs) supports healthy hair, nails, skin and joints,** and includes hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, which help promote natural collagen production and a more youthful appearance.** -Vital Proteins Vitality® Immunity Booster** in Clementine: These convenient stick packs combine collagen, L-glutamine, vitamin C, zinc and electrolytes with Wellmune®* and Immuno-LP20®, two clinically proven ingredients that help boost the immune system.** -Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer® in Vanilla: Crafted with healthy fats from organic coconut milk powder, this supplement boasts energy-boosting Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCTs). "Collagen is the glue that holds e
Jennifer Aniston shows off her enviably toned tummy in a sexy new campaign. The 51-year-old actress has joined forces with collagen brand Vital Proteins as part of a global partnership. Aniston will be joining the Vital Proteins team as Chief Creative Officer, putting her spin on new product innovations and overall brand strategy. Aniston has incorporated Vital Proteins into her daily routine since before 2016 and will look to her own experiences with collagen to help build greater awareness around its benefits and help consumers connect to the brand mission: finding wellness from within. "We're really excited to welcome Jen and her valued perspective to the Vital team," said Kurt Seidensticker, Founder and CEO of Vital Proteins. "We've all watched Jen live a life that prioritizes wellness from the inside-out, which she attributes in part to her belief in Vital Proteins, making this partnership so unique and, more importantly, authentic. We are teaming up together to inspire the world to live healthy, and more vibrant lives." Aniston has been vocal about her love of Vital Proteins' best-selling Collagen Peptides, noticing a glow from within and an improvement in how she looks and feels. Here are a few of Aniston's favorite products: -Collagen Peptides: Fan-favorite Collagen Peptides (available in canisters and stick packs) supports healthy hair, nails, skin and joints,** and includes hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, which help promote natural collagen production and a more youthful appearance.** -Vital Proteins Vitality® Immunity Booster** in Clementine: These convenient stick packs combine collagen, L-glutamine, vitamin C, zinc and electrolytes with Wellmune®* and Immuno-LP20®, two clinically proven ingredients that help boost the immune system.** -Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer® in Vanilla: Crafted with healthy fats from organic coconut milk powder, this supplement boasts energy-boosting Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCTs). "Collagen is the glue that holds e

The Morning Show actress was married twice before: first to Brad, 57, from 2000 to 2005, and then to Justin, 50, from 2015 to 2017. Both marriages received overwhelming media attention, which is likely why Jennifer opts to keep her dating life out of the spotlight now. Jennifer was also rumored to be dating her former Friends co-star David Schwimmer, 54, after they reunited for the HBO Max reunion special earlier this year, but both stars have shut down those rumors on numerous occasions.

Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, 2020 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Although Jennifer is a two-time divorcee, she actually has maintained good relationships with both of her ex-husbands. She spoke about her marriage to Brad in June 2021, and said that she’s still friends with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show. “We speak, and there’s no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be, or assumed there to be,” she said. Meanwhile, Justin has openly spoken about the close bond he still shares with Jennifer to this day, and he said in an April interview with Esquire that they “didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other.”