Jennifer Aniston Reveals Whether She Ever Plans To Get Married Again & If She’s Down For Online Dating

Jennifer Aniston revealed in a new profile with People that she would love to find a ‘fantastic partner,’ and shared the way she would ‘prefer’ to navigate the dating scene!

If you were hoping to “swipe right” on Jennifer Aniston sometime soon, you might be out of luck. The beloved Friends alum, 52, opened up about how she’s navigating the dating world and what she really looks for in a partner in a revealing new interview! When asked if she’d be open to using dating apps, Jen offered a resounding “absolutely no,” as her response during her latest profile with People.

“I’m going to just stick to the normal ways of dating. Having someone ask you out,” Jen explained to the outlet. “That’s the way I would prefer it.” Jen’s personal life has been thrust into the spotlight multiple times throughout her career. In the ’90s, she dated Tate Donovan, who actually appeared on Friends for a stint of episodes. She also dated singer John Mayer for a time in the late 2000s.

Jen’s marriages, however, have been one of the biggest points of interest for her longtime fans. She was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 until their divorce in 2005, and to Justin Theroux from 2015 until their separation at the end of 2017. So, would Jen be interested in tying the knot again? “Oh God, I don’t know,” she told People.

“It’s not on my radar. I’m interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living an enjoyable life and having fun with one another,” she explained to the outlet. “That’s all we should hope for. It doesn’t have to be etched in stone in legal documents.”

Right now, though, Jen is far more interested in focusing on what’s in front of her, including her incredible, decades-long career. “I’m in a really peaceful place,” she assured the outlet. “I have a job that I love, I have people in my life who are everything to me, and I have beautiful dogs. I’m just a very fortunate and blessed human being.”