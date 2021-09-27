See Pic

Serena Williams’ Husband Calls Her ‘Incomparable’ In 40th Birthday Tribute

Alexis Ohanian, the tennis star’s husband, penned a super sweet message to wish Serena Williams a happy birthday.

A wonderful birthday wish! Alexis Ohanian38, had an incredibly romantic birthday message for his wife Serena Williams to celebrate her 40th birthday party. The tech entrepreneur took to his Instagram on Sunday September 26 to share a photo of the couple, lovingly gazing into each other’s eyes.

In the black-and-white photo, Serena and Alexis were both dressed to the nines. The 23-time Grand Slam singles title winner was wearing a flowery, intricate outfit, with a pair of gorgeous earrings and a pearl necklace. Alexis was dressed in a tuxedo with a light-colored bowtie. “The incomparable @serenawilliams – grateful for every minute I get with my amazing wife & Olympia’s mama,” he wrote in the caption.

Serena and the Reddit co-founder have been married since November 2017. The pair also share a four-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. It seemed like the family celebrated the tennis all-star’s birthday with some quality time with Olympia. Alexis took to his Instagram Story to share a sweet and silly video of himself playing with dolls with his daughter. Serena shared a video on her Story of the girl riding around in a toy car. Earlier in the weekend, Serena shared an adorable photo of herself and Alexis “Jumpin’ jumpin'” while vacationing on a beach. The mother-daughter pair wore matching bathing suits and swim shirts for the photo.

Even when it’s not Serena’s birthday Alexis regularly dotes over his wife and daughter. Back in March, he made an Instagram post with a photo of the mommy-daughter duo relaxing on a boat to celebrate International Women’s Day. “Celebrating these two women every day. Trying to use my power, platform, and privilege to open doors that’ll be the legacy I leave this Boss Baby,” he wrote. In May, the social media mogul shared a series of photos of himself and his little girl out for a morning walk with gorgeous views. Alexis held Olympia close to him, while she cuddled up to her dad. “Beautiful morning for an adventure with Jr,” he captioned the post.

 