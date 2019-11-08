Family vacation! Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia cuddled up in bed together with Serena’s husband Alexis Ohanian on their trip to the Maldives.

We can’t get enough of this sweet family. Serena Williams, 38, her husband, Alexis Ohanian, 36, and their adorable daughter Olympia, 2, were super cozy, as they cuddled up in bed together on their vacation in the Maldives. The trio looked so snug in their bed, with the image was posted to Alexis’s Instagram account on Nov. 7. The trio lounged around after another day of relaxation and enjoying the sun and sights while staying at the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi. Alexis lovingly captioned the post “My Why,” in recognition of his two loves!

Serena and her family have been in the Maldives for the past few days, with the tennis living legend posting about their excursion often. Serena shared a pic of herself on Nov. 5, rocking a black one-piece swimsuit with a halter neck and mesh cutout. The suit also highlighted her toned shoulders and overall amazing figure developed from intense tennis training and rigorous workouts.

Naturally, Serena has also been spending a lot of time with her daughter while taking a break from the intense Women’s Tennis Association tour. Serena posted an absolutely adorable video, showing the tennis pro and Olympia sliding down water slides that were right next to each other in the kids’ area of the resort where the family is staying. Olympia was absolutely beaming from ear to ear as she got super soaked on the slide, while Serena kept an eye on her adorable little girl.

Serena has fully embraced motherhood, and become a major advocate for women’s equality over her decades-long career. In post-match interviews, the 23-time Grand Slam Champion will often gush about her sweet girl, and share what inspires her to continue to play the game she loves each time she steps out on court. With the Australian Open coming up in January, fans are hoping to get a glimpse of Olympia cheering her mom on along side her dad, Alexis, soon!