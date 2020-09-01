Watch
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 2, Plays Film Director With Daddy, Alexis Ohanian — Watch

Serena Williams and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on the catwalk Serena by Serena Williams show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian and their two year old daughter Alexis Olympia, along with Serena's mother Oracene Price visiting Auckland zoo in New Zealand on Sunday, January 5.
It was ‘lights, camera, action’ as Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, captured the couple’s two-year-old daughter, Olympia, getting setup to play director in an adorable video Alexis tweeted! See the clip here!

If she doesn’t pick up tennis like her mama, then Serena Williams‘ two-year-old daughter, Olympia, might have a future in the movie business. On August 31, the 38-year-old 23-time Grand Slam champion’s husband, Alexis Ohanian, took to Twitter to share an adorable video of Olympia, born Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., getting her equipment setup to capture a new scene. That’s right, little Olympia was in the director’s chair, clad in Disney’s Belle gold princess gown, moving a small tripod that was taller than her in front of her dad.

While Alexis captured his adorable little girl on his own cameraphone, the Reddit co-founder, 37, asked his baby girl, “Does Papa get to be the director now?” Without hesitation, Olympia gave a firm “no” as her response. The two-year-old then showed her dad how to look through the camera lens, all while exhibiting the fierceness and command that her mom is known for on the tennis court. “[Olympia Ohanian] calling shots like [Ava DuVernay],” Alexis captioned the clip, giving a shoutout to the groundbreaking director of films like 13thSelmaA Wrinkle In Time, and When They See Us.

When tweeting the clip, Alexis doubled down on his pride for Olympia’s budding directing career, captioning the clip, “lights, camera, action.” It was an adorable moment between the father-daughter duo, who are consistently a major highlight of fans’ Instagram a Twitter feeds. Like Serena, Alexis is an incredibly dedicated parent, who puts his family first. In fact, the internet entrepreneur stepped down from the board of Reddit in early June, urging his former co-workers to hire a Black candidate to replace him.

In his surprise announcement, Alexis attributed the decision as being “long overdue,” adding, “I’m doing this for me, for my family, and for my country. I’m saying this as a father who needs to be able to answer his Black daughter when she asks: ‘What did you do?’” More recently, Alexis posted a photo with little Olympia at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, where he wore a shirt with the message “arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.

Alexis and Olympia are spending a lot of quality time together as Serena competes in the US Open in New York City. The family is staying in an isolation bubble amid the COVID-19 pandemic, staying secluded in a rented house near the courts where the tennis great will play. Today, September 1, Serena takes on her first opponent in compatriot Kristie Ahn with the hopes that she will finally claim her record-tying 24th Grand Slam title. We know that Alexis and Olympia will be there to cheer Serena along the way — and Olympia might even capture the moment on camera!