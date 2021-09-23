Drake Hosts Star-Studded Party At Dave & Busters With Fun, Games & Twerking — Watch

Watch

Drake Hosts Star-Studded Party At Dave & Busters With Fun, Games & Twerking

Too sexy for this Dave & Busters! Drake recently threw an epic party by renting out the arcade and restaurant as celebrity friends and certified sexy ladies danced the night away.

No no friends? Please! Rapper and Certified Lover Boy Drake, celebrated in serious style on Sept. 22nd with friends new and old, renting out a Dave & Busters in Miami, Florida to party the night away. The 34-year-old pleased his various celebrity guests with plenty of fun and games at the establishment, which took place at the D&B in Miami’s Dolphin Mall. Some of the famous guests in attendance were rappers FutureYella Beezy, and Alexis Skyy, among others.

People who attended the party noted that the “Way 2 Sexy” rapper paid for everything at the party and played songs from his number one album, Certified Lover Boy. With more than 1,000 ladies in attendance, many got up on the arcade games and twerked as the tunes played throughout the venue, reported TMZ, WHICH YOU CAN WATCH HERE!

The father of baby Adonis, 3, is no stranger to renting out major venues to please his friends and, well, perhaps a lovely lady or two. Back in July, the Toronto native took over Dodgers Stadium of Los Angeles Calif. to treat Johanna Leia to a romantic dinner under the bright lights. As spotted by ABC 7‘s Chris Christi, a helicopter for the outlet, the lovebirds were seen sitting next to each other at a table on the third baseline. The table was covered in a white table cloth and was filled with several dishes and flowers. Oh you fancy, huh?!

That also wasn’t the pair’s first outing together, as in June, Johanna sat with Drake and Michael B. Jordan at a Sierra Canyon game to watch her son Amari, 17, play basketball for the high school team. In a clip shared by the Bleacher Report, the trio was seen standing together and loudly cheering for the team. As far as Drake’s love life goes, nothing has been confirmed with Johanna (or any other female suitor for that matter), but perhaps this wild Dave & Buster’s party had the “Champagne Poetry” crooner enjoying the party but ready to be in his feels again!