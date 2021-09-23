See Pics

Bernie Sanders’ Viral Inauguration Outfit Transforms Into ‘Sexy’ Halloween Costume

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally in Santa Ana
Weekend Writer

Bernie Sanders’ now-iconic Inauguration Day ensemble was already a meme, but now it’s also a Halloween costume. See the pics!

Get your mittens out, because Bernie Sanders is officially getting the Halloween treatment. The senator, 80, went viral back in January after rocking a very cozy outfit during President Joe Biden‘s inauguration, and a ‘sexy’ take on his ‘fit is now available to purchase. Online retailer Dolls Kill is selling the meme-worthy ensemble ahead of the spooky holiday, titling it the Once Again Asking Costume Set.

Bernie Sanders. Image: JONATHAN ERNST/AP/Shutterstock

The company describes the ‘fit as a “political chairman costume,” which features “a grey coat, cozy mittens, and a face mask for a total insta-worthy moment.” While Bernie wore a puffy coat and black pants to the Inauguration, the costume, which retails for $85, doesn’t include any bottoms. HollywoodLife has reached out to Bernie Sanders’ team for comment.

Social media users were quick to comment on the look, which is one of the more surprising outfits to be turned into Halloween inspo.”WHY DOLLSKILL SELLING A SEXY BERNIE SANDERS COSTUME?!” one person asked, while another quipped, “Just when you think you’ve seen it all… a ‘sexy’ Bernie Sanders Halloween costume. Of course, it’s marketed as a ‘political chairman’ costume. Ha!”

Bernie Sanders. Image: Greg E Mathieson Sr/MAI/Shutterstock

Although the day was about Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris, all eyes were on the Vermont senator after a photo circulated of him sitting with his arms crossed in the audience. He discussed the photo on Late Night With Seth Meyers, explaining that his now-iconic mittens, like anything he chooses, were all about practicality.

“I was just sitting there trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what was going on,” Sanders told Meyers, with a laugh. The viral photo from the January 20 festivities became a meme in real time. Images of a seemingly grumpy Sanders replacing Samantha in the Sex and the City cast, chilling in Guy Fieri‘s convertible, sitting on the Iron Throne from Game of Thrones, and just riding a dirty subway car in NYC started making the rounds. Thousands upon thousands of these popped up on Twitter.