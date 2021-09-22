See Pic

Hailey Baldwin Rocks Green Bikini In ‘Sweet & Sexy’ Photo Taken By Justin Bieber

hailey baldwin
MEGA
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Antibes, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Superstar celebrity couple Beyonce and Jay-Z take to the waters during their sunshine holiday break at Cote d'azur, France. The legendary Hip Hop Rapper Jay-Z was behind the controls of the jet ski, as he took his wife, the 'Crazy In Love', R&B's multi award winning singer Beyonce out for a thrill seeking ride on the French waters as the couple continued their European adventure in the French sunshine. Pictured: Beyonce BACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: MLpictures / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Sardinia, ITALY - Model Kendall Jenner shows off her toned bikini body as she's pictured with her boyfriend Devin Booker on board a yacht while on their holidays in Sardinia. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 19 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: LA FATA / Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner showcases her toned frame in a bikini during Italian yacht break in Capri and on the Amalfi coast. 25 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA781160_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 38 Photos.
News Writer

Justin Bieber wants to remind you that he has a ‘sweet’ and ‘sexy’ wife! The singer shared a new photo of Hailey Baldwin in a green bikini.

Justin Bieber can’t get enough of his “sweet n sexy” wife Hailey Baldwin. The singer, 27, shared a photo of the model, 24, on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, Sept. 22 and gushed over her. In the snapshot, Hailey is all smiles as she rocks a green bikini and cropped grey long sleeve.

The couple, who wed in 2018 after dating on and off for about three years, recently stepped out for a date night at the Met Gala in New York on September 13. The model wore a black Saint Laurent gown with a plunging neckline embellished with subtle jewels, while her musician husband wore a suit from La Maison Drew, an extension of his Drew House clothing label.

After attending fashion’s most exclusive event (which had a theme of American fashion this year), Hailey and Justin jetted off to Jamaica for a three-day vacation with pal Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker. It was a quick trip, and the foursome has since returned. A source previously dished to E! News about the vacation in a September 20 report: “They were in private lagoon cottages near each other. They had a great time swimming and wading in the lagoon.”

“They did stand up paddling and spent a ton of time on the water,” the source continued. “Even though it was raining, they loved the tropical weather and made the most of their trip. They stayed three nights before heading back to L.A. together on Sunday morning.” Both Hailey and Kendall documented the mini vacation on their social media accounts.

Related Gallery

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Most Romantic Moments -- PICS

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber JUSTIN BIEBER, OUR WORLD - NY Special Screening Event, New York, USA - 14 Sep 2021
*EXCLUSIVE* Milos, GREECE - Out in the Greek sunshine, the Canadian Superstar Justin Bieber and his wife, The American Model Hailey Bieber put on a rather amorous display spotted on their romantic getaway on the Greek island of Milos. The couple were spotted out on their boat and setting the temperatures soaring by packing on the PDA with a passionate kiss out in the Greek sunshine. Justin wore a 'Drew' printed blue top with Hailey wearing a sexy striped orange bikini and blue shirt top. **SHOT ON 06/28/2021** Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Bieber BACKGRID USA 3 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* -Loving couple Justin and Hailey Bieber go shopping through the streets of Brickell in downtown Miami in the midst of a lot of security. The singer had drawn accusations of cultural appropriation when he debuted his new 'do earlier this week. The singer's highly anticipated comeback tour that was set to start in June has been pushed back to 2022. *Shot on May 1, 2021* Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 3 MAY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Over the weekend, Hailey shared a series of images on Instagram from the trip, including a snapshot of her on a paddle board and cuddling with her husband near a waterfall. Kendall shared a series of photos from the same location on her Instagram Story at the time, too, including one of her athlete boyfriend floating in a river. Ah, to be wealthy, young, and in love!

Hailey, for her part, is well aware that she and her husband committed to each other at a young age. The model explained the decision to wed in her 20s during her cover interview for ELLE’s April 2021 issue earlier this year.”I was married when I was 21, two months before I turned 22, which is insanely young,” she said. “And sounds almost ridiculous when you say it out loud. Although I do think for somebody like me and somebody like Justin, [it’s different]. We’ve seen a lot for our age. We have both lived enough life to know that’s what we wanted.”