Hailey Baldwin Rocks Green Bikini In ‘Sweet & Sexy’ Photo Taken By Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber wants to remind you that he has a ‘sweet’ and ‘sexy’ wife! The singer shared a new photo of Hailey Baldwin in a green bikini.

Justin Bieber can’t get enough of his “sweet n sexy” wife Hailey Baldwin. The singer, 27, shared a photo of the model, 24, on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, Sept. 22 and gushed over her. In the snapshot, Hailey is all smiles as she rocks a green bikini and cropped grey long sleeve.

The couple, who wed in 2018 after dating on and off for about three years, recently stepped out for a date night at the Met Gala in New York on September 13. The model wore a black Saint Laurent gown with a plunging neckline embellished with subtle jewels, while her musician husband wore a suit from La Maison Drew, an extension of his Drew House clothing label.

After attending fashion’s most exclusive event (which had a theme of American fashion this year), Hailey and Justin jetted off to Jamaica for a three-day vacation with pal Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker. It was a quick trip, and the foursome has since returned. A source previously dished to E! News about the vacation in a September 20 report: “They were in private lagoon cottages near each other. They had a great time swimming and wading in the lagoon.”

“They did stand up paddling and spent a ton of time on the water,” the source continued. “Even though it was raining, they loved the tropical weather and made the most of their trip. They stayed three nights before heading back to L.A. together on Sunday morning.” Both Hailey and Kendall documented the mini vacation on their social media accounts.

Over the weekend, Hailey shared a series of images on Instagram from the trip, including a snapshot of her on a paddle board and cuddling with her husband near a waterfall. Kendall shared a series of photos from the same location on her Instagram Story at the time, too, including one of her athlete boyfriend floating in a river. Ah, to be wealthy, young, and in love!

Hailey, for her part, is well aware that she and her husband committed to each other at a young age. The model explained the decision to wed in her 20s during her cover interview for ELLE’s April 2021 issue earlier this year.”I was married when I was 21, two months before I turned 22, which is insanely young,” she said. “And sounds almost ridiculous when you say it out loud. Although I do think for somebody like me and somebody like Justin, [it’s different]. We’ve seen a lot for our age. We have both lived enough life to know that’s what we wanted.”