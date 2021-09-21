Arnold Schwarzenegger Celebrates Son Patrick’s 28th Birthday With All His Kids Except Joseph Baena — Photo

Joseph Baena was absent from his half-brother Patrick Schwarzenegger’s 28th birthday dinner, which the rest of Patrick’s siblings attended.

Patrick Schwarzenegger rang in his 28th birthday over the weekend with all of his loved ones, aside from half-brother Joseph Baena, 23. Patrick took to Instagram on Monday, Sept. 20 to document his birthday festivities, which included an intimate dinner with dad Arnold Schwarzenegger, mom Maria Shriver, and siblings Katherine Schwarzenegger, Christina Schwarzenegger, and Christopher Schwarzenegger. The famous family, sans Joseph, who is Arnold’s son with former housekeeper Mildred Baena, all posed together for a series of sweet snapshots taken at the dinner celebrating Patrick.

Patrick, whose actual birthday was on Saturday, Sept. 18, used nine birthday cake emojis to caption his celebratory post. How appropriate!

Thought Joseph was not in attendance for Patrick’s dinner party, the half-siblings have spent time with one another before. In fact, back in April the brothers were pictured together for the first time during an outdoor workout session in Santa Monica, CA. The outing spoke volumes about Patrick, who was initially so furious with his dad for fathering a child outside of his marriage to Maria, 65, that he changed his Twitter handle to Patrick Shriver, dropping his dad’s last name.

Joseph’s identity was revealed to the world in May 2011 when he was around 14 years old. Birth records showed that he was born less than a week apart from Arnold, 74, and Maria’s son Christopher, 23. Midred, who goes by the nickname “Patty,” had worked as the family’s housekeeper for 20 years, up until Jan. 2011.

Arnold has since proudly accepted Joseph as his son, and Joe has actually followed in the Terminator actor’s footsteps. The 23-year-old young actor and bodybuilder often shows off his chiseled-physique while at the gym, which definitely conjures memories of Arnold back in the day! Joe also looks like his dad arguably more than any of the actor’s other kids, and their resemblance has been highlighted throughout the father-son duo’s bike ride outings and bodybuilding selfies together.