Kris Jenner Gushes Over Kylie’s ‘Great’ Pregnancy At Met Gala: It’s Grandchild ‘No. 11’

Kylie Jenner did not make it to this year’s Met Gala, but mom Kris did — and expressed her excitement for her daughter’s second pregnancy.



Kylie Jenner might not have made it to the 2021 Met Gala this evening, but her mom Kris did — and gushed about her second pregnancy. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, 65, arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, Sept. 13 in a classic all-black pantsuit with a subtle train, blending pieces from Tom Ford, Alexander McQueen, Judith Leiber, and Tommy Hilfiger.

When asked about becoming a grandmother once again, Kris told E! News on the red carpet that she was “really excited,” adding, “Number 11. It’s really great” as she made her way into the gala with boyfriend Corey Gamble. Following the news of her pregnancy with on-again, off-again partner Travis Scott, the makeup mogul, 24, revealed that she wouldn’t be attending the gala on Instagram Story early on Monday.

The confirmation came after she traveled to New York for fashion week last week. According to E!, the former reality TV star decided to opt out last minute to focus on her health. “She pulled out last minute because she is overwhelmed and just doesn’t feel great,” a source told the outlet. “She did a lot this past weekend and pushed it.”

“Kylie has been going back and forth for the last two months on if she wanted to attend or not and decided she doesn’t really need to go,” the source continued, adding that Kylie is “focused on her pregnancy right now and just wants to take it easy.” While there had been speculation that she would debut her baby bump at the Met Gala this year, Kylie opted for a good ol’ Instagram reveal instead.

Kylie confirmed the news of baby no. 2 with an Instagram video shared on September 7. It chronicled her pregnancy journey thus far, including receiving the positive pregnancy test and getting ultrasound exams alongside firstborn daughter Stormi Webster, 3. The two, who last split in 2019, have not publicly confirmed if they are back together for good, but a source previously told HollywoodLife that the two are “in love,” adding that the relationship is a bit complicated.

Still, the makeup mogul has wanted to expand her family for some time now. “Travis and Kylie truly get along and have respect for each other,” our source said. “They want the best for each other and for Stormi. Kylie has always wanted to expand her family as she loves being a mother, so she is super happy to be pregnant with baby number two.”