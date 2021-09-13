Watch

Kylie Jenner Stuns In Burnt Orange Cut-Out Swimsuit During Sexy Photo Shoot — Watch

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share brand new video clips of herself posing on her side while wearing a fashionable orange one-piece with cut-outs on the sides to promote her company, Kylie Swim.

Kylie Jenner, 24, is launching Kylie Swim and looking fantastic while doing it! The gorgeous reality star, who is expecting her second child, shared a new Instagram post full of several video clips that show her rocking one of the swimsuits available at her company on Sept. 13. In the clips, she’s laying on her side while wearing the burnt orange one-piece, which has cut-out sections on the sides, and letting her long damp dark hair hang down her back.

“i’m so excited to finally share this new project with you! @kylieswim launches this FRIDAY the 17th on kyliejenner.com .. this first drop is so special to me 🧡💛💗 i can’t wait for you guys to see everything we have coming!” her caption for the post read.

Her fans were quick to reply to the post when she shared it and they were thrilled with the upcoming launch. “Yessss,” more than one fan wrote while another wrote, “Congrats for this Kylie! I’m so proud of you and everything you do. You are amazing and such an inspiration for all of us!❤️”

Kylie’s Kylie Swim launch comes after she made headlines for her recent outings in New York. The soon-to-be mother-of-two was spotted hanging out with her daughter Stormi, 3, while in the Big Apple and was dressed in a fashionable outfit that perfectly framed her growing baby bump. It included a brown leather jacket dress and furry bucket hat with white, black, and brown furry patterned boots. Her mini me was also dressed stylish in a cute denim dress and sneakers.

Before she hit the streets of NYC, Kylie announced her pregnancy to the world with a sweet and heartwarming video on Instagram. It included clips of her finding out she was expecting with a pregnancy test and trips to the doctor for sonograms. Travis Scott, who is the father of Stormi as well as the new baby, was also in the video.