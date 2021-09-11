See Pics

Stormi Webster, 3, Looks So Tall In Denim Dress As She Joins Pregnant Mom Kylie Jenner For Lunch

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster
BACKGRID
New York, NY - Katie Holmes rocks a sequin pantsuit arriving to the Cristian Siriano show for NYFW. Pictured: Katie Holmes BACKGRID USA 7 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Gigi Hadid looks stylish in an all-white ensemble as she steps out during New York Fashion Week. Pictured: Gigi Hadid BACKGRID USA 11 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: GAMR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Pregnant Kylie Jenner grabs a bite at JG Melon with daughter Stormi. Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 10 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Kendall Jenner cut a striking figure wearing a short black fur-lined dress as she heads out during NYFW. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 10 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: @TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 34 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Kylie Jenner and her adorable daughter Stormi were spotted heading to lunch in New York City in stylish dresses as they continue to enjoy New York Fashion Week.

Kylie Jenner, 24, and her daughter Stormi Webster, 3, showed off two very fashionable outfits on Friday! The doting mother, who is pregnant with her second child, and adorable tot were photographed walking out of a building in New York City while on a lunch outing during New York Fashion Week. Kylie wore a brown leather-style jacket as a dress along with white, brown, and black furry knee-high boots, and a tan textured bucket hat, all from Acne Studios, while Stormi wore a long-sleeved denim dress, white socks, and white and gray sneakers.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster in New York City. (BACKGRID)

The soon-to-be mom-of-two had her long dark locks down while her mini me had her hair tied back. They held hands while walking together and appeared to be having a great time. Kylie also shared videos and pics from the day on her Instagram story.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster taking their stroll in NYC on Sept. 10. (MEGA)

Related Gallery

Stormi Webster -- Pictures Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Little Girl

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi arrive to lunch together for 1st time since 2nd pregnancy news as they were all smiles at JG Melon in New York City. 10 Sep 2021 Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster. Photo credit: Brian Prahl/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA785769_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grandchildren at the Grove. 04 Aug 2021 Pictured: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grand children at the Grove. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA776436_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Recording artist Travis Scott, from left, daughter Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner attend the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit presented by The New School at The Rooftop at Pier 17, in New York Parsons 2021 Benefit, New York, United States - 15 Jun 2021

The latest outing comes one day after Kylie made headlines for stepping out in the Big Apple while wearing a long orange coat over a white crop top that showed off her bare baby bump and dark jeans. She topped her look off with matching orange heels and had he long hair tied back as she also wore jewelry.

Kylie’s New York outings are her first public sightings since she announced she’s expecting her second child with Travis Scott, 30. The happy news came in the form of a sweet and touching video she posted to social media on Sept. 7. It featured clips of the moment she found out she was expecting with a pregnancy test, as well as moments of Travis and Stormi joining her during doctor’s visits for her sonograms.

Although Kylie has yet to reveal the gender of her upcoming precious bundle of joy, many fans are speculating that she’s having a boy since a caption for a recent pic of Stormi read, “favorite girl.” It also included a blue heart emoji, which fans also think was a hint at the baby to come.