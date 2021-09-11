Exclusive

Travis Scott Is ‘Crazy’ About Kylie Jenner: He’s ‘So Excited’ To Be Having Another Baby With Her

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott out and about, Miami, USA - 07 May 2017 Kylie Jenner goes back to being a blonde (like she was with X-Boyfriend Tyga) seen here are the first pictures of a very "BLONDE" Kylie Jenner and her new boyfriend Jacques Webster, Jr. better know as hip-hop singer Travis Scott. The lovebirds arrived by yacht and dined in a private back room of the exclusive restaurant the River Yacht Club where Kylie and Travis looked very happy and were spotted kissing and being very romantic while bodyguards kept out unwanted people.
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 May 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
, , and

Travis Scott had plans to ‘propose’ to Kylie Jenner before their 2019 split, a source also reveals to HL EXCLUSIVELY, adding that his ‘strong feelings’ for her never went away.

Travis Scott, 30, is over the moon about having a second baby with Kylie Jenner, 24! “He’s crazy about Kylie and is so excited to have another baby,” a source close to the Astroworld rapper tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. A second insider revealed that Travis — née Jacques Bermon Webster II — are each other’s “each other’s ride or die” who have always had a “strong bond” since their quick paced love affair that began in 2017 after meeting at the Coachella Music Festival. The duo were pregnant short after meeting with daughter Stormi, now 3, who they welcomed in Feb. 2018.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO surprised fans when she revealed she was indeed pregnant again on Sept. 7 with a sweet Instagram video that included her telling mom Kris Jenner, 65. The news was unexpected given Travis and Kylie’s 2019 split — however, our first source adds that they still “spend a lot of time together” despite not sharing a home. “Kylie and Travis are still living in separate homes at this point but they live close to each other,” they said, while our second insider noted that them not living together “doesn’t mean a whole lot” for the status of their relationship.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are seen on the red carpet for his 2019 Netflix doc. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Ahead of their break-up, the Houston rapper had plans to “propose” to his stunning girlfriend. “That’s something that has been on his mind in the past. Despite breaking up, those strong feelings don’t just completely disappear forever and although there’s no current plans for marriage, that could change anytime,” they spilled. During the COVID-19 quarantine, Travis and Kylie were regularly together: the Cacti beverage founder spent Easter 2020 with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star at Kris’ sprawling Palm Springs mansion, and could also be seen via social media at her $35 million Holmby Hills estate.

Related Gallery

Stormi Webster -- Pictures Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Little Girl

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi arrive to lunch together for 1st time since 2nd pregnancy news as they were all smiles at JG Melon in New York City. 10 Sep 2021 Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster. Photo credit: Brian Prahl/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA785769_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grandchildren at the Grove. 04 Aug 2021 Pictured: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grand children at the Grove. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA776436_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Recording artist Travis Scott, from left, daughter Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner attend the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit presented by The New School at The Rooftop at Pier 17, in New York Parsons 2021 Benefit, New York, United States - 15 Jun 2021

“This pregnancy is bringing out something different in Travis and actually getting them closer,” a third insider adds. Travis, of course, has an unbreakable bond with little Stormi — and is “looking forward” to welcoming their second addition — possibly a son. As for Kylie, she was keen to have a sibling for Stormi given her close bond with sister Kendall, 25. “He now knows how to handle all of the firsts this time around. He has also been eager to have a son but would of course be very happy either way. Him carrying on about wanting a boy is making friends already think and believe they both know the sex of their child,” they also said.

Since the pregnancy announcement, Kylie has proudly been showing off her bump in a series of super stylish outfits. The reality star and makeup mogul stunned in a black gown with an open cut out around her belly area designed by Mirror Palais. She’s since touched down in New York City for fashion week, where she’s turned heads at various parties and events, including a sweet lunch outing with Stormi where she sported a leather Acne jacket as a dress, along with a ruffled bucket hat.

“Kylie’s pregnancy is going well so far. Travis has been helping her in any way he can,” one of HL’s insiders says. “She comes from a big family and always had a playmate so she is so happy to give Stormi the same. As far as her and Travis, they may not be married but they’re romantically aligned, and in it for the long haul…Friends have also seen that this pregnancy is going to be more open for them to enjoy, it’s just a whole new set of circumstances. It has brought them to be a lot closer.”