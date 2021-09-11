Gigi Hadid Struts Down The Runway In Silk Bikini Top For Brandon Maxwell Show At NYFW – Photos

Gigi Hadid turned heads on the runway when she confidently flaunted a silky blazer over a bikini top and matching pants during New York Fashion Week on Friday.

Gigi Hadid, 26, showed off her post-baby body at her latest modeling show and she’s looking incredible! The new mom walked the runway at the Brandon Maxwell show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10 and wore a sexy satin white bikini top under a satin blazer and matching satin pants. She also wore silver heels and had her long locks down with natural-looking makeup as she gave off her best serious facial expression.

Before she wowed in the Brandon Maxwell show, Gigi also made quite the impression when she walked the runway at the Moschino show. She wore a colorful and matching crop top, skirt and blazer with strappy heels as she held a matching purse. She also had her long locks wrapped up and wore dangling pink earrings that went perfect with the look.

Another outfit she modeled at the Moschino show included a colorful fitted long dress that had one sleeve and a slit that went up to her knee. She added blue peace sign earrings and held a baby bottle as she walked by the show’s attendees. The epic looks were certainly memorable and as always, she proved she can wear just about anything and look fantastic.

When Gigi isn’t having fun and working hard at runway shows, she’s enjoying her life as a mom. She welcomed her 11-month-old daughter Khai with boyfriend Zayn Malik, 28, in Sept. 2020 and although she generally keeps the baby girl away from the public eye, she often dotes over her on social media and in interviews.

“Just seeing her learn something new everyday, even if it’s like: picking up a cup or putting a ball in a hole,” Gigi told Access when asked what some of her favorite things about Khai were. She also said she thinks the bundle of joy is “the best, most genius thing that’s ever been born.”