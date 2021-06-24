Gigi Hadid Smiles As She Shares Her Favorite Parts Of Being A Mom To Baby Khai: Watch

Gigi Hadid gushed over her daughter Khai in a new interview, raving about the simple joys that motherhood brings.

Gigi Hadid, 26, was all smiles when speaking about how enamored she is by her nine-month old daughter Khai. At the launch of Ralph’s Club Eau de Parfum on Wednesday June 23, Gigi admitted “the simple things” about motherhood were becoming her favorite parts.

“Just seeing her learn something new everyday, even if it’s like: picking up a cup or putting a ball in a hole,” she told Access. Gigi explained that even though Khai is still just learning simple things, she thinks her daughter is “the best, most genius thing that’s ever been born.” Wearing a stunning black dress, Gigi looked incredibly happy to talk about Khai and how proud she is to be her mother.

Besides Khai, Gigi also weighed in on some of the big topics of the day in the fashion industry. With the Met Gala ready to return in the fall, the model asked if she was prepared to return to the red carpet. Coyly, she admitted she was poised to “attend” fashion’s biggest night out, but wouldn’t give much more away. She did, however, speak candidly about wanting to break down gender barriers in the fashion industry. “I would love to be in a men’s fashion show, but not dressed as the girl in the dress in the men’s fashion show,” she explained. “I want to wear the men’s collection in the men’s show.”

It’s really sweet to see Gigi speak so fondly about Khai. The model and Khai’s father, singer Zayn Malik, have been very secretive, trying not to show their daughter’s face on social media, but Gigi did accidentally show her face in a quickly-deleted Instagram story. In some photos that have been released of the mother and daughter, Gigi has made sure to keep Khai clad in the latest fashions. In a May 20 photo, the pair were photographed wearing adorable matching outfits.

While still hiding her daughter’s face, Gigi did post a very sweet Father’s Day message to Zayn on her Instagram on Sunday June 20. The dark photo showed Zayn holding Khai up to an illuminated globe. “Our Khai is so lucky to have a baba who loves her so much, and does anything to see her smile,” she wrote. “I’m so grateful for all the lil bits of her that are you.”