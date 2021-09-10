Paulina Gretzky Parties On A Boat In Bikini With Fiance Dustin Johnson & Friends — Photos

Ahead of their wedding, Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson looked like they were having a blast as they partied on a boat with friends on Sept. 8.

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson were joined by a group of friends for a night out on the water in Palm Beach, Florida during the first full week of September. In photos from one pal’s Instagram Story, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE, Paulina looked ready to party in her tiny mismatched bikini. She paired neon green bottoms with a darker top, and wore a cowboy hat as she danced with a friend. Another image for the fun night out showed Dustin posing with some of his male friends, too.

The occasion for this fun night out is unclear, but Paulina and Dustin do have a big day coming up sometime in the near future — their wedding! The two have been engaged since 2013, but did not set an official wedding date until earlier this year. Understandably, they’re keeping the details of their big day under wraps, but Paulina confirmed in May that the nuptials are coming up.

“I just do things my own way,” Paulina explained, regarding why it took so long to pick a date. “I don’t want to listen to how everyone else views things. I fell in love with someone so fast and we had the best thing that ever happened to us happen so quickly. The most important thing was my kids, Dustin and my career. Those things took precedent. Those things had to be established, so after [Dustin] won the Masters [in Nov. 2020], I said, ‘Let’s do this. It makes sense.'” Paulina and Dustin are parents to two boys, Tatum, 6, and River, 4.

In April, Paulina took a trip to New York City with two of her best friends to meet with Vera Wang about a wedding dress. She clearly found a gown that she fell in love with, because she posted a photo with Vera after the getaway. “Making my dreams come true,” she captioned the image. “You are a queen & friend Vera Wang. Thank you.” In mid-August, the group met up in New York once again, and Paulina hinted that the wedding was coming soon. “Let the countdown begin,” she captioned a photo of the group.