Paulina Gretzky Gives BF Dustin Johnson A Passionate Kiss For 37th Birthday While In A Bikini

Paulina Gretzky took to her Instagram story to wish her fiance Dustin Johnson a Happy Birthday and shared a steamy photo that showed the two of them kissing with their arms wrapped around each other.

Paulina Gretzky, 32, looked incredible in her latest Instagram pic, which was also a shout-out to her fiance Dustin Johnson on his 37th birthday! The daughter of Wayne Gretzky shared the snapshot to her story and it showed her rocking a tiny bikini while wrapping her arms around the golfer and giving him a passionate kiss. He was shirtless and wearing only turquoise shorts as he also put his arms around the beauty. Check out the pic HERE!

“Happy birthday,” Paulina’s caption for the post read along with a jar of honey emoji and the date, “6/22/21.” The lovebirds were standing outside in front of green trees and on green grass and looked so in love.

Paulina’s latest post in honor of Dustin is just one of many she’s shared of the two of them since they got engaged back in 2013. They share kids Tatum, 6, and River, 3, together and often pose for cuddly family photos during holidays and during everyday casual times together. The two are also known to be supportive of each other’s careers and Paulina has even showed up to Dustin’s golf tournaments to cheer him on.

The doting fiancee was right by Dustin’s side during his 2020 Masters’ win and many sweet photos were snapped of the loving couple embracing while matching in green clothing. Paulina also opened up about why they’ve had such a long engagement and why she just recently set a date for their wedding.

“I just do things my own way. I don’t want to listen to how everyone else views things,” she explained during an interview on the Pillows and Beer podcast in May. “I fell in love with someone so fast and we had the best thing that ever happened to us, happen so quickly. The most important thing was my kids, Dustin and my career. Those things took precedent. Those things had to be established. So, after he won the Masters [in 2020], I said let’s do it, this makes sense.”