Fashion

Paulina Gretzky Slays In Sexy White Dress With Cutout As She Counts Down To Her Wedding

paulina gretzky
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Dustin Johnson, Paulina Gretzky. United States team member Dustin Johnson and his wife Paulina Gretzky walk toward the 18th hole to watch play during the four-ball golf matches on the third day of the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J Presidents Cup Golf - 30 Sep 2017
Dustin Johnson of the US is embraced by his fiancee Paulina Gretzky (L) as he poses in his green jacket after winning the 2020 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, 15 November 2020. After being delayed seven months by the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Masters Tournament is being held without patrons 12 November through 15 November. The 2020 Masters Tournament, Augusta, USA - 15 Nov 2020
Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky smile as they together walk away from the 18th green after the final round of the 2020 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Dustin Johnson wins the 2020 Masters with a record score of 20 under par. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI UPI Pictures of the Year 2020 - Sports
Dustin Johnson holds the trophy with fiancé Paulina Gretzky after winning the U.S. Open golf championship at Oakmont Country Club, in Oakmont, Pa US Open Golf, Oakmont, USA View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Paulina Gretzky is gearing up for her upcoming wedding in the best way possible & she looked fabulous when she rocked a sexy cutout white dress.

The wedding we’ve all been waiting for between Paulina Gretzky, 32, and Dustin Johnson, 37, is almost here and we could not be more excited. Paulina, daughter of the famed hockey player, Wayne Gretzky, looked fabulous when she posted a photo of herself in a sexy long-sleeve white dress with a plunging neckline. The mini dress featured buttons down the front and a gaping cutout at her waist revealing her toned abs. She styled her frock with a pair of nude heels and effortless beach waves.

Paulina posed in the photo alongside her dress designer, Vera Wang, her best friend, Kristina Melnichenko, and her hairstylist, Jeremy Cohen. Paulina captioned the photo, “let the countdown begin.” The crew was altogether at the Vera Wang bridal shop in New York City.

Paulina and Dustin officially got engaged in August 2013 after seven months of dating and the couple shares two sons together, Tatum, 6, and River, 3. While the couple has been engaged for eight years, Paulina doesn’t think it’s strange, in fact, she spoke about her long engagement when she appeared on the May 20 episode of the Pillows and Beer podcast hosted by her Southern Charm friends, Austin Kroll and Craig Conover.

Speaking about her wedding plans, Paulina said, “I just do things my own way. I don’t want to listen to how everyone else views things. I fell in love with someone so fast and we had the best thing that ever happened to us, happen so quickly. The most important thing was my kids, Dustin, and my career. Those things took precedent. Those things had to be established. So, after he won the Masters, I said let’s do it, this makes sense.”

Related Gallery

Paulina Gretzky -- PICS

Dustin Johnson's wife, Paulina Gretzky, watches her husband during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Golf player Dustin Johnson and girlfriend Paulina Gretzky enjoys a day on the beach while on holiday in Barbados. Pictured: Ref: SPL569156 270613 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Lahaina, HI - *EXCLUSIVE* Lahaina, HI - A sexy Paulina Gretzky shows off her rocking bikini body during some down time with her fiancé Dustin Johnson as he plays in the Hyundai Tournament of Champions on the PGA Tour. Dustin did a little fishing to relax, while Paulina sunbathed in a tiny two-piece bikini, revealing a commemorative "99" tattoo for her legendary father, Wayne Gretzky. AKM-GSI January 5, 2014 To License These Photos, Please Contact : Steve Ginsburg (310) 505-8447 (323) 423-9397 steve@akmgsi.com sales@akmgsi.com or Maria Buda (917) 242-1505 mbuda@akmgsi.com ginsburgspalyinc@gmail.com 01/05/2014 Copyright © 2014 AKM-GSI, Inc. Steve Ginsburg 310.798.9111 x227 310.505.8447 steve@akmgsi.com sales@akmgsi.com