See Messages

Britney Spears & Iggy Azalea Gush Over Each Other On Instagram 6 Years After ‘Pretty Girls’ Collaboration

britney spears, iggy azalea
Tinseltown/Diggzy/Shutterstock
Britney Spears BRITNEY SPEARS AND KEVIN FEDERLINE AT THE RITZ HOTEL, MARINA DEL REY, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 14 JUL 2004
Singer Britney Spears spends the day at Will Rodgers State Beach in Pacific Palisades, Ca with an unidentified male friend. the pop princess who was taking a break form her current US and European tour had fun as she frolicked along the beach and rode piggyback on her friends back and played with a dog that was strolling along the beach. britney and her friend then stopped to pick up some drinks at a local store before heading back to the Beverly Hills hotel where she is staying before her tour resumes on monday Britney Spears spends day at the beach, Pacific Palisades, California, USA - 23 Apr 2004
Britney Spears BRITNEY SPEARS IN SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 20 JUL 2004
Britney Spears sunbathing on her brother Brian's balcony in Santa Monica. Britney's dog Bitbit kept on climbing up on her belly and up her chest to get to her face, trying to get her attention. BRITNEY SPEARS AT HER BROTHER'S APARTMENT, SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, AMERICA - 28 MAR 2005 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Writer

Britney Spears and Iggy Azalea sent words of support to each other and reminisced about collaborating on their 2015 song ‘Pretty Girls.’

There’s nothing but love between Britney Spears and Iggy Azalea. The “Baby One More Time” singer, 39, took to Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 7 to gush about her Australian collaborator, 31, who she worked with on the 2015 song “Pretty Girls.” Britney shared a series of photos of the two on stage and thanked the “strong” and “badass” Iggy for her “kind words.”

britney spears and iggy azalea support each other on instagram
Britney Spears and Iggy Azalea gush over each other on Instagram (Instagram)

“Me and Iggy on stage,” Britney captioned the post. “It was so much fun working with such a strong, badass woman like her …. I haven’t met her new baby but if she’s reading this God bless you and thank you for all your kind words 🌹🌹🌹 !!!! Pssss although the name of the song is Pretty Girls I think the concept is more like revenge of the NERDS.”

The “Fancy” rapper offered a sentimental response in the comments section. “I absolutely adore you more than words,” she wrote. “Loving you always you brilliant, too-genius-for this-world-to-understand, kind hearted, gracious & beautifully ethereal being. We are definitely two big ole goofballs in the best way possible.”

Related Gallery

Iggy Azalea's Sexiest Photos

New York, NY - Iggy Azalea arrives at Scarlett's in New Jersey for an after-party in celebration of her performance with Pitbull. Iggy came putting her curves all on display in a body-hugging black, green, and black mini dress. Pictured: Iggy Azelia BACKGRID USA 5 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Iggy Azalea was spotted out in Beverly Hills on Wednesday evening, as she made a stop for Frozen Greek Yogurt . The stylish rapper wore a Vivienne Westwood Corset, and Jacket along with a Bold Christian Dior Statement necklace . She wore a black face mask to stay safe , and carried a Dior Saddle bag , to complete her stylish look. She took to instagram today to deny any involvement in a lawsuit directed at French Montana's Brother, who hit a man with a car that belonged to Azalea. 22 Jul 2020 Pictured: Iggy Azalea. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA690320_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Iggy Azalea was spotted leaving AOL studios in NYC on Jul 25, 2019. 25 Jul 2019 Pictured: Iggy Azalea. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA719913_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

The lovefest came just a few hours after reports that Britney’s estranged father Jamie filed a petition to end his daughter’s conservatorship. After 13 years under the legal arrangement, the Spears patriarch, 69, filed the petition in Los Angeles Superior Court and maintained that Britney was “entitled to have this Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required.”

He pointed to the fact that Britney’s circumstances have changed “to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist.” The pop star has been vocal about her desire to have her father removed from the conservatorship. Following her first court hearing in June (in which she called for an end to the conservatorship), Britney said she wanted to charge Jamie with conservatorship abuse in a follow-up hearing in July.

After Britney’s first court hearing in June, Iggy — along with other celebrities — voiced her support for the star and said she “witnessed” Jamie’s behavior that Britney detailed in court when they worked together on “Pretty Girls.”  “It’s basic human decency to at the very least remove a person Britney has identified as abusive from her life. This should be illegal,” she began her lengthy statement (above), later adding, “Britney Spears should not be forced to co-exist with that man when she’s made it clear it is negatively impacting her mental health.”