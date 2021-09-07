Watch

Selena Gomez Goes Makeup-Free & Shares Beauty Secrets From Her Evening Routine — Watch

Kim Kardashian West 45th Annual People's Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Nov 2019
Scarlett Johansson 35th Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Feb 2020
Diane Kruger Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Lili Reinhart Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Weekend Writer

Selena Gomez has opened up about her nightly beauty routine in a new video, and reflected on her self-tanner fail at the 2018 Met Gala.

Selena Gomez, 29, is a total beauty queen, but even the A-lister isn’t immune to an occasional faux pas. The actress and singer opened up about her nightly beauty routine in a new video, and reflected on her self-tanner fail at the 2018 Met Gala. During the September 7 episode of Vogue’s Beauty Secrets, Selena offered “a funny story about a little self-tanner.” She explained, “For the Met Gala, I was getting ready and we wanted to add some color. So [I] put on some of this tanning lotion and it looked really beautiful and very even.”

selena
Selena Gomez. Image: Denis Makarenko/Shutterstock

The Disney Channel alum continued, “As the evening kept going on it was getting a little darker and darker,” however she “didn’t notice” how deep the tan was getting. “I’m at the Met Gala — basically one of the most prestige, beautiful events and I’m walking trying to look all beautiful … I look at a photo of myself when I sit down and I am completely orange. I was like, ‘This is going to be terrible because I’m going to get eaten alive about this.’”

Selena explained that she initially wanted to leave the prestigious event. “So I had my security take a video of me, because my first reaction was just to get the hell out of there. And so I’m running to my car. I’m literally just hauling ass to my car and then gonna put it online. I was saying this is my reaction after seeing my Met Gala photos.” In the video, she also opened up about undergoing a blonde hair transformation.

“Recently, I went blond and I had the best time. I think I’m definitely more of a character when I’m blond,” she revealed. “I felt like I could do crazy things with my hair or try new looks with my makeup. It was just so much fun. I think that for a little bit it was hard to keep up with but … I felt so cool and edgy.” The “Lose You to Love Me” singer first went blonde in 2017, however she’s now back to her natural locks. “It was just a whole phase I went through. I’m honestly missing it, not going to lie,” she said. “Blond Selena is not gone forever, I will tell you that.”

Related Gallery

Selena Gomez's Sexiest Swimsuit Pics: See The Singer In Bikinis & More

Selena Gomez models the La’Mariette “Marie” bikini she gifted Britney Spears in a show of support during her legal battles. Britney posted on Instagram to thank Selena for generously gifting her the swimwear from her La’Mariette collection, along with products from her Rare Beauty makeup line. She was thrilled to receive the “cool package” and told her fans: “Ok guys… great news!!! When I woke up I got a very cool box with a bikini in it and my favourite three make up products from @SelenaGomez!!!!” Britney added: “Selena…. Thank you for surprising me with this gift.” Selena responded in the comment section, writing: “This makes me so happy! I hope you enjoy it - love you so much. The Marie top is available from la-mariette.com priced at $59 (USD). *MANDATORY BYLINE, MUST CREDIT: La’Mariette/Mega. 20 Jul 2021 Pictured: Selena Gomez models the La'Mariette "Marie" bikini she gifted Britney Spears. Photo credit: La'Mariette/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA772838_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Selena Gomez models the La’Mariette “Marie” bikini she gifted Britney Spears in a show of support during her legal battles. Britney posted on Instagram to thank Selena for generously gifting her the swimwear from her La’Mariette collection, along with products from her Rare Beauty makeup line. She was thrilled to receive the “cool package” and told her fans: “Ok guys… great news!!! When I woke up I got a very cool box with a bikini in it and my favourite three make up products from @SelenaGomez!!!!” Britney added: “Selena…. Thank you for surprising me with this gift.” Selena responded in the comment section, writing: “This makes me so happy! I hope you enjoy it - love you so much. The Marie top is available from la-mariette.com priced at $59 (USD). *MANDATORY BYLINE, MUST CREDIT: La’Mariette/Mega. 20 Jul 2021 Pictured: Selena Gomez models the La'Mariette "Marie" bikini she gifted Britney Spears. Photo credit: La'Mariette/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA772838_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Selena Gomez makes a splash as she launches her swimwear collection with La’Mariette. The bikini beauty models the "La’Mariette x Selena Gomez" collection she has designed that is about “celebrating the fact that all bodies are beautiful”. She has teamed up with La’Mariette to design a six-style collaboration in the bright and vibrant “Aura” print after being approached by brand founders Theresa Mingus and Morgan Brutocao. The campaign was shot on film and features Selena modeling the designs. Selena said: “It was really fun for us to play around with creating swimsuits because Theresa, Morgan and I love being outside so much.” She explained how she picked designs for the collection, saying: “After going through swatches, my favorite color was purple; I wanted to stay away from colors I’m used to like red and white. “Purple felt different for me. And we added pops of color like green and neons here and there; it really becomes your own suit, however you wear it.” The collection launches exclusively on lamariette.com on July 3 and shipping worldwide. Fans will be able to choose from a bralette top, a triangle top, two different bottoms, a tie-back one piece, a sarong and a wrap halter top, all in the same "Aura" tie-dye print. The line is available in sizes XS-XXL, and prices range from $49 to $119. La’Mariette co-founder Morgan Brutocao said: “The Aura print is inspired by Selena, her aura shines through in everything she does and we want everyone else to feel that sort of transformative feeling of being their most authentic self. “Selena’s confidence is unmatched and being able to design a print with her which embodies that is so rewarding." *BYLINE MUST CREDIT: LA’MARIETTE/MEGA. 02 Jul 2021 Pictured: Selena Gomez launches her "La'Mariette x Selena Gomez" swimwear collection. Photo credit: La'Mariette/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA767169_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]