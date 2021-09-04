Breaking News

Pete Buttigieg Welcomes Twins With Husband Chasten: ‘We’re Beyond Thankful’ — See 1st Pic

pete and chasten buttigieg
Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock
Mayor Pete Buttigieg listens to an AP reporter at Farmers Market in South Bend, Ind., . At 37, Pete Buttigieg is just a few years older than the minimum age required to serve as president of the United States US Election 2020 Fresh Faces, South Bend, USA - 10 Jan 2019
Pete Buttigieg, Chasten Glezman. Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, left, is joined by his husband Chasten Glezman after speaking to supporters at a caucus night rally in Des Moines, IowaElection 2020 Pete Buttigieg, Des Moines, USA - 03 Feb 2020
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., left, is introduced by his husband Chasten Glezman, right, during a fundraiser at the Wynwood Walls, in Miami Election 2020 Pete Buttigieg, Miami, USA - 20 May 2019
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is joined on stage by husband Chasten Glezman Buttigieg after delivering a keynote address during the Human Rights Campaign's 14th annual Las Vegas Gala at Caesars Palace on HRC dinner, Las Vegas, USA - 11 May 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Pete and Chasten Buttigieg are parents! The politician and his husband have welcomed their first children together, twins Penelope Rose and Joseph August.

Congratulations are in order for Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten, who have welcomed their first children together! The secretary of transportation, 39, shared that he and his husband are now parents to twins Penelope Rose and Joseph August on Saturday, Sept. 4.

The former Democratic mayor of South Bend, Indiana did not specify when the babies were born, but he shared a sweet black-and-white snapshot with his husband and children at the hospital. “Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents,” Pete wrote. “We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family.”

Pete initially shared the news that he and his husband were expanding their family back in August, but did not offer much details at the time, except that the “process isn’t done yet.” The politician tweeted on August 17: “For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family. We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents! The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can’t wait to share more soon.”

The secretary of transportation, the first openly-gay Cabinet member in U.S. history, and his writer husband have been married since 2018. Pete told USA Today last August that he and Chasten have been begun to explore the process of expanding their family. “We have quite a few friends in our circle who’ve navigated that, so we’ve just been having a lot of conversations with friends and started trying to figure out what will work for us,” he said.

Chasten offered an update in July, revealing that he and Pete began the adoption process and had gotten close to welcoming a new baby, but the birth mother had ultimately changed her mind. “It’s a really weird cycle of anger and frustration and hope,” the writer told The Washington Post. “You think it’s finally happening and you get so excited, and then it’s gone.”

Congratulations to the new dads!