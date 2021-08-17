Breaking News

Pete Buttigieg Announces He’s A Father: See Surprise Announcement That He & Chasten Are Parents

Pete Buttigieg at the White House on June 25, 2021 (Photo: Oliver Contreras/UPI/Shutterstock) Oliver Contreras/UPI/Shutterstock
Congratulations are in order for Pete Buttigieg! The Democratic politician announced that he and husband Chasten Buttigieg have become parents.

Pete Buttigieg is a father! The 39-year-old politician, who currently serves as President Joe Biden‘s Transportation Secretary, announced via Twitter on Tuesday (Aug. 17) that he and husband Chasten Glezman Buttigieg, 32, have become parents. “For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family. We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents!” Pete wrote. “The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can’t wait to share more soon.”

Chasten also shared the exciting announcement on Instagram, writing, “Some news!” with a baby bottle emoji ahead of Pete’s message. The pair received a flurry of congratulatory messages on social media about the big news from folks like Meghan McCain, Joe Walsh, Sophia Bush, and more.

Pete, who is the first openly gay Cabinet secretary in U.S. history, has been married to his writer husband since June 2018. Last year, Chasten told USA Today that the couple had begun exploring the possibility of expanding their family. “We have quite a few friends in our circle who’ve navigated that, so we’ve just been having a lot of conversations with friends and started trying to figure out what will work for us,” Chasten said.

Chasten then told The Washington Post in July 2021 that he and Pete had started the adoption process and nearly welcomed a child into their home, but the birth mother ended up changing her mind. “It’s a really weird cycle of anger and frustration and hope,” Chasten told the publication of the adoption process. “You think it’s finally happening and you get so excited, and then it’s gone.”

