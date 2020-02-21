Pete Buttigieg Jokes He’s Married To Brad Pitt While Mocking Donald Trump’s Reality TV Past

Life is sweet for Mayor Pete Buttigieg and… Brad Pitt! The 2020 Democratic candidate joked on ‘Ellen’ that his husband was the ‘strongest person I know,’ and named the actor instead of his IRL love, Chasten.

Rush Limbaugh‘s homophobia can’t bring down Mayor Pete Buttigieg and his handsome husband, Chasten Buttigieg. The 2020 presidential hopeful, 38, responded on The Ellen Show to the radio host’s recent offensive comments about his marriage, and denied that kissing his husband on the debate stage would keep him from defeating President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. “Look, I guess he just has a different idea of what makes a man than I do,” Buttigieg said on the February 21 episode, which you can watch below. “Look, I’m not going to take lectures on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh or anybody who supports Donald Trump, frankly.” If you didn’t catch that coy dig, he was pointing out that Limbaugh has been married four times.

If Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, were to win the Democratic nomination, he would be the first openly gay candidate to represent a major political party in an election. Should he win the general election in November after that, Buttigieg would become the first openly gay president of the United States. He would also be the youngest president at 39 years old. Buttigieg and his husband, a former middle school teacher, have been married since 2018. It seems like they may have secretly split, though, because Chasten isn’t the man he named while talking about his spouse on Ellen! “The strongest people I know are not the loudest people; they’re the ones who have the deepest sense of who they are and what they value and what they care about. And one of those people, by the way, one of the strongest people I know is my husband, Brad Pitt,” Buttigieg joked.

The camera threw to Chasten, 30, who was laughing in the audience while sitting with Ellen DeGeneres‘ wife, Portia de Rossi. Pete’s joke about the actor may be in reference to President Trump’s rambling speech the day prior in which he ranted about everything from “wise guy” Pitt to South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho‘s Parasite winning Best Picture at the Oscars. At the top of his speech after winning Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Pitt, 56, made a comment about Trump’s impeachment trial. “They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week,” he said, referring to Trump’s former national security adviser, who had offered to testify.

Or, you know, it could have just been that Brad Pitt’s his celebrity crush. Buttigieg also took aim at Trump and Limbaugh for acting like they’re tougher than he is, just because he’s gay. “You know, when I was packing my bags for Afghanistan,” Buttigieg, a former Navy intelligence officer said, “Donald Trump was working on Season 7 of Celebrity Apprentice.”