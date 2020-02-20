Donald Trump Shades Brad Pitt Over Oscars Speech & Says He Was ‘Never A Fan’ — ‘He’s A Wiseguy’

Is this a badge of honor? Donald Trump is infamous for giving nicknames to his enemies. He took a shot at Brad Pitt for his Oscars speech, calling him a “little wiseguy.”

Getting a mean nickname from Donald Trump, 73, is almost a compliment, as it shows how much someone has got under his skin. The latest person to piss off the president is actor Brad Pitt. The 56-year-old made comments referencing Trump’s impeachment trial during his Oscars acceptance speech on Feb. 9. During a Feb. 20 rally in Colorado, Trump decided to bring up the Best Supporting Actor winner for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. “He got up and said little wiseguy statements,” Trump said of Brad. “He’s a little wiseguy.” Wiseguy Brad Pitt. He’s probably getting a good laugh over riling up Trump.

The president also said that he was “never a fan” of Brad, and the audience booed the actor at the mention of his name. That’s something Trump tends to say anytime anyone in Hollywood has something negative to say about him. Which is often. While Brad never mentioned Trump by name in his Oscars speech, he did reference former White House national security adviser John Bolton not being allowed to testify as a witness at Trump’s impeachment trial.

Before he even started thanking anyone, Brad began his acceptance speech by saying, “They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week. I’m thinking maybe Quentin [Tarantino] does a movie about it. In the end, the adults do the right thing.”

"How bad were the Academy Awards this year?" @realDonaldTrump says "we've got enough problems with South Korea" and lists off some of his favorite movies. "Can we get Gone with the Wind back please? Sunset Boulevard … " He called Brad Pitt "a little wise guy." pic.twitter.com/PKZM3NzYUJ — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 21, 2020

Brad wasn’t Trump’s only Oscars target. He also went after Best Picture winner Parasite, the first foreign film to take home that honor. He laid into the South Korean film after asking the audience, “How bad were the Academy Awards this year? Did you see it?” as the audience sneered along. “The winner is…a movie from South Korea! What the hell was that all about? We got enough problems with South Korea with trade. On top of that, they give him best movie of the year? Was it good? I don’t know. Let’s get Gone With the Wind. Can we get Gone With the Wind back, please?

Twitter users were quick to take notice of him praising the 1939 film that was sympathetic to the confederacy and their fight to keep slavery. “Trump talks far more harshly about South Korea than North Korea. And of course he loves pro-Confederate ‘Gone With the Wind.’ Very telling,” user Max Boot wrote. A person named pre tweeted “Talks sh*t about Parasite ’cause it’s Korean. Let’s get Gone With The Wind back please a movie known for its racism… But no, he’s not racist.” User Rober E. Kelly wrote, “The most revealing part is that Trump asked for ‘Gone with the Wind’ back. Patriarchy, slavery, celebrating the Old South. Yikes. Trump really does signal to his voters’ worst instincts.” Alex Cole tweeted, “Ah yes, the good old days of Gone with the wind. When women and slaves knew their place. It’s also funny Trump reminded his base that the South lost the war.”