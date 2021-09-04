Amelia Hamlin Rocks A White Crop Top On Shopping Outing With Sister Delilah In NYC — Photos

Sister shopping date! Amelia and Delilah Hamlin looked so stylish as they hit the streets of trendy SoHo in New York City.

Amelia Hamlin, 20, enjoyed a day away from beau Scott Disick, 38, to go shopping with her older sister Delilah Belle Hamlin, 23. The sister duo showed off their ’90s inspired style as they hit the streets of New York City’s ultra-trendy SoHo area on Saturday, Sept. 4. Model Amelia in a fitted white crop top paired with a loose fitting beige cargo pant and brown-and-white toned Nike sneaker.

The brunette kept her hair down and center parted for the sunny day, keeping her eyes hidden behind a bold pair of black sunglasses. Lisa Rinna‘s mini-me held onto an iced drink, giving fans a look at her metallic manicure, as well as her layered beaded bracelets, gold Rolex watch (a 20th birthday gift from Scott, which she received in Miami) and various chunky rings.

Delilah looked equally as trendy in a similar outfit, opting for a white tank top and black cargo pant. The blonde model kept her hair back in a slick bun, keeping the casual vibe going with a fresh pair of white leather low-tops with a yellow “N” emblem. Delilah, who is dating Love Island reality star Eyal Booker, finished the look with a pair of sunglasses and 2000s inspired Louis Vuitton pochette accessories bag. She appeared to have picked up a few items on the excursion, as she was photographed holding a navy blue paper bag.

The two girls haven’t been spotted out together in some time, likely due to Amelia’s busy modeling schedule and regular travels with Scott — in recent months, the brunette and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star have been spotted in Miami, the Hamptons, and Santa Barbara.

During COVID, Amelia and Delilah were spotted vacationing in Santa Barbara, California — about 90 minutes north of Los Angeles — with Eyal. The girls stunned in bikinis as they soaked up the sun on the picturesque beach, smiling and laughing for the cameras as they hung out with other friends.