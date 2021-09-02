News

Aaron Rodgers Reveals Why Time Apart From Shailene Woodley Will Be ‘Good’ As NFL Returns

Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers is looking forward to spending time apart from Shailene Woodley but counting down the days until they’re reunited.

Football star Aaron Rodgers will be burning a candle in the window for fiancé Shailene Woodley as the two prepare to spend some time apart now that both of their schedules are filling up again. In an interview with Haute Living magazine published Thursday, September 2, the 37-year old quarterback revealed that spending time away from the Los Angeles-based actress will be a “good thing” as he gets ready to start the 2021 season with the Greenbay Packers in Wisconsin.

“It’s a busy work time for her, so [my decision] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work. I think it’s going to be a good thing,” Aaron told the magazine. “Her work was shut down for an entire year [during the coronavirus pandemic], and she’s booked a number of projects. She enjoys working and her own routine, which I obviously enjoy, too.”

The pair started dating in 2020 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic but didn’t allude to an engagement until February 2021, with Shailene ultimately confirming the news on The Tonight Show later that month. Sparks between the actress and the quarterback quickly ignited as the two moved in together in Montreal for the duration of quarantine. They kept their romance hidden until the time was right to make an announcement.

“When we announced that we were engaged, we wanted to do that only because we didn’t want someone else to do it before we did,” she said. “The reaction to it was really a lot, and so we were like, ‘Let’s just politely decline [to talk about the relationship] for a little while and live in our little bubble.’”

While distance may make the heart grow fonder, it doesn’t mean that the happy couple is racing to the altar anytime soon. “There’s no wedding planning happening,” the 29-year old Divergent star told Entertainment Tonight back on July 19 while adding, “there’s no rush. We’ve got no rush.”

 