Aaron Rodgers & Shailene Woodley Gush Over Each Other In Cute Disney Interview

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley sat down for a couples questionnaire during a visit to Disney World earlier this month and couldn’t help but swoon over each other.

Aaron Rodgers, 37, and Shailene Woodley, 29, showed off their adorable love for each other in a brand new interview. The Green Bay Packers quarterback and actress were spending time at Disney World earlier this month and took part in a fun couples questionnaire that quickly got mushy. They were both dressed in stylishly casual clothing, including a black top, jeans, and a green baseball cap with the words “DOG DAD” on the front as well as a multi-colored Mickey Mouse ears headband attached for Shailene, and a black Star Wars T-shirt, tan shorts, and a gray baseball cap for Aaron, and looked smitten with each other.

When the interviewer asked, “What is one thing that always makes you smile?” they both pointed at each other. “This guy,” the doting girlfriend said while the doting boyfriend added, “You.” Shailene couldn’t contain her excitement when she responded with, “Oh! You’re so cute, baby!” and Aaron added, “Yeah. You always make me smile.”

The interview brought out even more sweet moments between them when the interviewer asked how they unwind after a long day. After Shailene said she likes to take a bath and have wine, her significant other responded with, “I was going to say cuddle time …” before going on to say, “Jeopardy! and a glass of scotch.”

The lovebirds further admitted that they often like to sing Disney songs together and Aaron pointed out that their plans for that day were to kiss all over the park. They also both picked the color blue when asked what color their Star Wars light sabers would be although Shailene also said she’d “request a pink one” because she loves the color. They also gushed over what they were proud of about each other, which included Aaron’s bedmaking skills and Shailene’s “diligence with brushing” her “teeth.”

Aaron and Shailene’s latest interview comes after they shocked their fans when they announced their engagement in Feb. The announcement came just days after they were first romantically linked and since then, they’ve been pretty open about their love for each other. From romantic outings on a beach, to sharing pics and videos on social media, these two are not shy about expressing their devotion and we look forward to more great moments!