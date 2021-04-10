Shailene Woodley Cheers On Her ‘Sexy Man’ Aaron Rodgers As He Makes His ‘Jeopardy!’ Debut

Shailene Woodley took to her Instagram story to film her and her fiance Aaron Rodgers cuddling on a coach as they watched him host ‘Jeopardy!’ on a television.

Shailene Woodley, 29, couldn’t help but gush over her fiance Aaron Rodgers, 37, and his recent gig as a temporary host on Jeopardy! when she sat down to watch the show with him. The actress shared a video of the cute moment to her Instagram story on Apr. 9 and in it, she’s cheering on the Green Bay Packers quarterback as she cuddles up next to him on a couch. “Who dat sexy man?” she cheekily asked when he appeared on the screen.

🎥 | Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers watching Jeopardy! Via Shailene’s Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/d4Dn3aPCc1 — Shailene Woodley Updates (@PlanetShailene) April 10, 2021

She then flipped the camera around to show Aaron sitting next to her. “Oh, dat guy right there,” she teased as he flashed a smile. She then quickly showed her smiling self before ending the recording.

Shailene’s video comes after Aaron raised $117,725 for the North Valley Community Foundation during his first week hosting the popular game show, according to Jeopardy! and a post the foundation shared on Instagram.

“We are speechless! On behalf of the entire staff her at NVCF thank you @AaronRodgers12 and the entire team at @Jeopardy. In the first week of his hosting the TV show Aaron Rodgers has raised $117,725 for NVCF and we still have another week to go. Stay tuned!” the caption for the post read.

A few days before Shailene’s latest video and the foundation’s latest post, the doting fiancee promoted the football player’s stint on Jeopardy! while she was sitting in the passenger seat of a car her was driving.

“I have a very important announcement to make. This guy right here is super sexy, super attractive … just shaved his neck this morning. Has a little man bun growing,” she said while turning the camera to get Aaron in the frame in the video. “This guy is hosting Jeopardy! tonight!”

She then asked him, “What’s gonna happen?” and he responded with, “There’s some laughs, maybe some tears, excitement, mystery. You never know.”

Shailene and Aaron kept their relationship under wraps until news of it broke in Feb. Within days, he revealed he was “engaged” but didn’t mention Shailene and it wasn’t until the end of Feb. that she confirmed she was the lady getting ready to marry him.