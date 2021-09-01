See Comment

Kelly Ripa Claps Back At Critic Who Claims She ‘Must Be’ Using A Filter In Makeup-Free Photo

kelly
Shutterstock
Television personality Kelly Ripa, second from left, poses with, left to right, her husband Mark Consuelos and their children Joaquin, Michael and Lola during a ceremony awarding Ripa with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in Los Angeles APTOPIX Kelly Ripa Honored With a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Oct 2015
Kelly Ripa and daughter Lola Consuelos11th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, New York, USA - 17 Dec 2017
Kelly Ripa and daughter Lola Consuelos 11th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, New York, USA - 17 Dec 2017
Kelly Ripa with children Lola Consuelos, Joaquin Consuelos, Michael Consuelos Kelly Ripa honoured with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, America - 12 Oct 2015 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Weekend Writer

Kelly Ripa posed for a sweet snap on the beach with her husband Mark Consuelos, and responded to a troll who claimed she must be using a filter.

Kelly Ripa, 50, and Mark Consuelos, 50, were all smiles in a gorgeous new pic — and Kelly proved she’s barely aged a day since she broke into the industry. The empty-nesters, who recently dropped their youngest child Joaquin, 18, at college, spent a relaxing day at the beach with a low-key picnic. “Cheese and a baguette,” Kelly captioned the post, adding a baguette, cheese and beach-umbrella emojis. While she received hundreds of supportive comments, one follower wrote, “As beautiful as she is it’s def a filter.”

The mom-of-three then quipped, “if it was a filter i would look amazing. It’s just the angle and sunset light.” Mark’s Riverdale co-star Marisol Nichols commented, “You look 15,” while Carson Kressley wrote, “Teenagers !!!!” A third follower added, “How is it you look 10 years younger Kelly? must be a relaxing holiday!” This certainly isn’t the first time Kelly has reflected on the couple’s newfound freedom after all three of their children moved out of home.

She recently posed for a makeup-free selfie while cuddled up on the couch with her husband. The two rocked comfy clothes in the snap, while Kelly opted for a sweatshirt and her glasses.  “So far we are crushing this empty nest thing,” she captioned the post, referencing her kids Lola, 20, Michael, 24, and Joaquin, who have all left home.

kelly
Kelly and Mark. Image: Shutterstock

Related Gallery

Mark Consuelos & Kelly Ripa's Hottest Couple Moments -- Photos

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos. Actors Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos attend The Trevor Project's TrevorLIVE New York gala at Cipriani Wall Street, in New York 2019 TrevorLIVE Gala, New York, USA - 17 Jun 2019
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos 90th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2018
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos arrive at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles 91st Academy Awards - Red Carpet, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019

It’s hard to believe how quickly time has flown by, as Kelly celebrated Lola’s 20th birthday back in June. The All My Children alum took to Instagram to pay tribute to her mini-me daughter. “Happy 20th birthday to the little lady with the big feet @theyoungestyung,” she captioned a black and white Instagram post, showing Lola sitting on a towel with her knees curled up to her chest. “We love you so much! You are our favorite daughter, no doubt! (This was the approved photo).”

As fans would know, the newly-minted 20-year-old hasn’t always agreed with her mom’s approach to social media. “Something my mom posts on social media that I would never is the comments back to the haters,” Lola told People in 2020. “I understand. But I just don’t even think you should give them the time of day.”

She continued, “I mean these people are sitting at home wishing they were you,” she added, joking about her parent’s “thirst traps”. “That’s disgusting. I block that out of my mind. I forgot that you even did that. I don’t even know if I follow you on Instagram still! I’m kidding, I would never.”