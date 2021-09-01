Kelly Ripa Claps Back At Critic Who Claims She ‘Must Be’ Using A Filter In Makeup-Free Photo

Kelly Ripa posed for a sweet snap on the beach with her husband Mark Consuelos, and responded to a troll who claimed she must be using a filter.

Kelly Ripa, 50, and Mark Consuelos, 50, were all smiles in a gorgeous new pic — and Kelly proved she’s barely aged a day since she broke into the industry. The empty-nesters, who recently dropped their youngest child Joaquin, 18, at college, spent a relaxing day at the beach with a low-key picnic. “Cheese and a baguette,” Kelly captioned the post, adding a baguette, cheese and beach-umbrella emojis. While she received hundreds of supportive comments, one follower wrote, “As beautiful as she is it’s def a filter.”

The mom-of-three then quipped, “if it was a filter i would look amazing. It’s just the angle and sunset light.” Mark’s Riverdale co-star Marisol Nichols commented, “You look 15,” while Carson Kressley wrote, “Teenagers !!!!” A third follower added, “How is it you look 10 years younger Kelly? must be a relaxing holiday!” This certainly isn’t the first time Kelly has reflected on the couple’s newfound freedom after all three of their children moved out of home.

She recently posed for a makeup-free selfie while cuddled up on the couch with her husband. The two rocked comfy clothes in the snap, while Kelly opted for a sweatshirt and her glasses. “So far we are crushing this empty nest thing,” she captioned the post, referencing her kids Lola, 20, Michael, 24, and Joaquin, who have all left home.

It’s hard to believe how quickly time has flown by, as Kelly celebrated Lola’s 20th birthday back in June. The All My Children alum took to Instagram to pay tribute to her mini-me daughter. “Happy 20th birthday to the little lady with the big feet @theyoungestyung,” she captioned a black and white Instagram post, showing Lola sitting on a towel with her knees curled up to her chest. “We love you so much! You are our favorite daughter, no doubt! (This was the approved photo).”

As fans would know, the newly-minted 20-year-old hasn’t always agreed with her mom’s approach to social media. “Something my mom posts on social media that I would never is the comments back to the haters,” Lola told People in 2020. “I understand. But I just don’t even think you should give them the time of day.”

She continued, “I mean these people are sitting at home wishing they were you,” she added, joking about her parent’s “thirst traps”. “That’s disgusting. I block that out of my mind. I forgot that you even did that. I don’t even know if I follow you on Instagram still! I’m kidding, I would never.”