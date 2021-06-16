Kelly Ripa Posts A Loving Tribute To Gorgeous Daughter Lola On Her 20th Birthday: ‘Little Lady’

Kelly Ripa’s daughter Lola is growing up so fast! The TV host has shared a sweet tribute in honor of her mini-me’s latest major milestone.

Lola Consuelos is celebrating her 20th birthday, and her mom Kelly Ripa, 50, couldn’t be more proud! The All My Children alum took to Instagram on June 16 to pay tribute to her mini-me daughter. “Happy 20th birthday to the little lady with the big feet @theyoungestyung,” she captioned a black and white Instagram post, showing Lola sitting on a towel with her knees curled up to her chest. “We love you so much! You are our favorite daughter, no doubt! (This was the approved photo).”

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host also posted some candid snaps of Lola on her IG Story, including one which showed her cuddling her dad Mark Consuelos, 50. As fans would know, the newly-minted 20-year-old hasn’t always agreed with her mom’s approach to social media. “Something my mom posts on social media that I would never is the comments back to the haters,” Lola told People in 2020.

“I understand. But I just don’t even think you should give them the time of day. I mean these people are sitting at home wishing they were you,” she added, joking about her parent’s “thirst traps”. “That’s disgusting. I block that out of my mind. I forgot that you even did that. I don’t even know if I follow you on Instagram still! I’m kidding, I would never.” Lola’s parents recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary, and the TV host marked the occasion with some ink.

Kelly got the date “5.1.96” tattooed on the inside of her elbow, and her Riverdale star hubby said he’s a “big fan” of the tribute. “I love her tattoo. I think it’s adorable,” the actor told People. “I think it’s beautiful. I saw it for the first time last week. I think it’s fantastic.” Mark explained that he and Kelly weren’t together for the milestone celebration, so he read “beautiful” cards and letters from his gorgeous wife. “I always keep them for every anniversary. She’s a great writer and so I always look forward to reading what she has to say,” the actor continued. “It’s been 25 years [but] there’s always something new and exciting to read.”