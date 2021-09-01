See Comment

Scott Disick’s GF Amelia Hamlin Posts Cryptic Message That Fans Think Is Aimed At Younes Bendjima

Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin; Younes Bendjima
Shutterstock
Bikini clad Amelia Hamlin happily applies sunscreen to boyfriend Scott Disick as they relax on the beach on Valentine's Day in Miami. 14 Feb 2021 Pictured: Scott Disick; Amelia Hamlin. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA733444_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Scott Disick and girlfriend Amelia Hamlin enjoy some family time having lunch at Taverna Tony in Malibu with his kids Penelope, Reign, and Mason.Pictured: Scott Disick, Amelia HamlinBACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Scott Disick, left, and Amelia Hamlin attend a party at Ruschmeyer's, in Montauk, NY Celebrity Sightings in Montauk, East Hampton, United States - 17 Jul 2021
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Amelia Hamlin bares a little more skin than expected as a teen, showing some major side boob while out having dinner at Nobu with Scott Disick and his adolescent son Mason. The trio appeared to have a fun dinner, walking out full of smiles and laughter. Pictured: Scott Disick, Mason Disick, Amelia Hamlin BACKGRID USA 27 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
News Writer

Amelia Hamlin shared a brief message that appeared to reference the beef between her boyfriend Scott Disick and Younes Bendjima, which all has to do with their mutual ex, Kourtney Kardashian.

Amelia Hamlin, 20, may have just thrown a little bit of shade in Younes Bendjima‘s direction. As fans know, or in some cases, are about to know, Amelia’s boyfriend, Scott Disick, 38, is currently involved in some drama with Younes, 28, after the Algerian model shared an alleged screenshot of direct messages sent from Scott, in which he shaded their mutual ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s PDA-filled romance with Travis Barker. While Scott has not publicly commented on the alleged messages, fans thought that Amelia was chiming in on the whole ordeal when she shared a brief but familiar message on Instagram on Aug. 31.

“…now back 2 work,” Amelia captioned her post, which featured two modeling shots of the teenager. She also included three fairy emojis and four gray heart emojis in the message. So why do fans think brief message is shade to Younes? Well, the phrase is super similar to what Younes said at the very end of his second Instagram Story that he shared after releasing the alleged messages with Scott on Aug. 30. “Back to work now. 10 km,” Younes wrote after dropping the proverbial bomb on social media.

Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin
Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin in East Hampton, NY on July 17, 2021 (Photo: Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

This actually isn’t the first cryptic message that Amelia shared since the Younes-Scott-Kourtney drama began. On Tuesday, she posed a photo on her Instagram Story that showed a person holding a cardboard sign that read, “Let’s be nicer to each other. We’re all trying our best.” The model didn’t say who her message was intended for, but fans surely thought it was in reference to Younes seemingly exposing Scott’s thoughts on Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 45.

Related Gallery

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker: See Their Cutest Photos Together

Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - That smirk says it all! Kourtney Kardashian can't hold back her smile as she is spotted leaving the Ritz Hotel in Paris hand in hand with boyfriend, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The inseparable couple sported matching casual rock style outfits and matching sunglasses. Kourtney who has welcomed a more of a rocker look since dating the Blink 182 drummer sported a T-shirt from the death metal band, Cannibal Corpse while Travis wore a t-shirt from punk rock band The Cramps. Travis and Kourtney spent a few days in Italy where the pair were spotted in numerous steamy PDA moments. Kourtney's ex, Younes exposed her other ex Scott Disick after sending him a DM dragging her PDA with Travis Barker. In the message Disick shared Backgrid's photo of Kourtney straddling Travis on a boat with the message, “Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.” Younes appeared to respond, “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy,” Bendjima seemed to respond. “PS: i aint your bro.” Travis appeared to reply by posting a photo of laughing meme of Ray Liotta in Goodfellas. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 1 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker leaving Venice, Italy - 31 Aug 2021
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker leaving Venice, Italy - 31 Aug 2021

In the messages Younes released, Scott appeared to shading a photo of Kourtney and Travis packing on the PDA in Italy. “Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott allegedly wrote alongside the photo. Younes replied, “Don’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: i aint your bro.” Then, when he shared the alleged exchange in his own Instagram Story, he wrote, “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately.”

Younes Bendjima & Kourtney Kardashian
Younes Bendjima & Kourtney Kardashian (Photo: P Le Floch/Sipa/Shutterstock)

Kourtney and Travis are technically at the center of this drama, but they appear to be completely unbothered while enjoying their PDA-filled trip to Europe. After the messages were released, Travis actually appeared to respond on his Instagram Story when he uploaded a photo of Ray Liotta‘s Goodfellas character laughing. The Blink-182 rocker gave no explanation about what the image was really in reference to, but of course, fans think it’s all related to this wild drama.