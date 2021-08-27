See Pics

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Thong Bikini After She & Travis Barker Fly To Italy For Romantic Getaway

From Mexico to Italy: Kourtney Kardashian is on vacation in Europe with boyfriend Travis Barker, who has overcome his fear of flying after surviving a 2008 plane crash.

Fresh off their trip to Cabo, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have continued their summer travels, this time in Italy. The Poosh founder, 42, and her Blink-182 dummer boyfriend, 45, began their weekend on a beach in San Fruttuoso, located in the province of Genoa, and spent some time in the ocean on Friday, Aug. 27.

The couple both opted for black for the outing, with Kourtney wearing a black two-piece thong bikini and her boyfriend donning black swim trunks. The Italian getaway comes two weeks after the duo jetted off to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico, marking Travis’ first time on an airplane since his traumatic plane crash accident in 2008.

The musician was involved in a fiery crash in September 2008 that killed four of the six passengers on board as the crew flew over South Carolina. Travis — who suffered critical injuries and severe burns — and fellow musician Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein were the sole survivors. Adam died a year after the incident from a drug overdose, while Travis developed a fear of flying.

He confronted the fear head on when he flew to Mexico with Kourtney in mid August. A source previously told HollywoodLife that Kourtney was instrumental in helping Travis overcome the trauma. “Kourtney has gently been trying to get Travis to fly for months,” the source told HL. “She never pressured him, but they’ve been talking about it for months. This didn’t just happen overnight.”

“He’s been working very hard to get to this day for a long time now,” the source continued. “He’s dealt with so much emotional trauma from the accident, and it really was because of Kourtney that he was ready.” Travis has been vocal about the accident, too, revealing that it culminated in PTSD and “survivor’s guilt” — things he had to work through via therapy.

“I couldn’t walk down the street,” Travis told Men’s Health in May. “If I saw a plane [in the sky], I was determined it was going to crash, and I just didn’t want to see it.” He added that the accident served as a “wake-up call” and helped stop his drug use “People are always like, ‘Did you go to rehab?’ And I [say], ‘No, I was in a plane crash,’” he said. “That was my rehab. Lose three of your friends and almost die? That was my wake-up call. If I wasn’t in a crash, I would have probably never quit.”