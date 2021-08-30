See Pics

Kris Jenner Wears Velcro Sneakers With $4,000 Dress To Venice Fashion Show — Photos

Kris Jenner
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Jennifer Lopez leaves the Hotel San Clemente and arrives at Piazza San Marco for the Dolce & Gabbana event Jennifer Lopez leaves the Hotel San Clemente, Venice, Italy - 29 Aug 2021
Figli di Sean Combs (Puff Daddy) in hotel Dolce & Gabbana event, Celebrity arrivals, Venice, Italy - 28 Aug 2021
Normani Celebrity Boat Arrivals, Dolce & Gabbana fashion show, Venice, Italy - 29 Aug 2021
Doja Cat Celebrity Boat Arrivals, Dolce & Gabbana fashion show, Venice, Italy - 29 Aug 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star paired her fashionable dress with comfortable shoes, as she strolled around Italy.

Comfort and fashion can go together seamlessly! Kris Jenner, 65, rocked a pair of white, velcro sneakers, as she was out and about in Venice, Italy with her boyfriend Corey Gamble40. The KUWTK star was in Venice to attend the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show, and she dressed appropriately for the occasion and rocked a dress from the designer while she walked with her beau on Monday August 30.

Kris rocked a $4,000 Dolce & Gabbana dress on Monday. (Cobra Team / BACKGRID)

Kris looked absolutely gorgeous in the Patchwork chiffon and georgette dress. The dress is made up of a bunch of different patterns. Much of the dress was black with thin, white stripes, but it also featured white polka-dots, cheetah print, and various floral designs! The beautiful dress retails for $4,095, according to Dolce & Gabbana’s website. Besides the dress and the sneakers, Kris accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses, black leather purse with a gold chain strap, gold earrings, and a black face mask.

While Kris was stunning in her Dolce & Gabbana dress, Corey went for a more casual and laidback look. He sported a white t-shirt and black shorts, as well as white sneakers with calf-length socks. He also wore a pair of sunglasses and a black watch, while he held hands with the KUWTK star.

Related Gallery

Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble -- Pics

Venice, ITALY - Kris Jenner looks stunning as she steps out with her beau Corey Gamble while in Venice for the Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show. Pictured: Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble BACKGRID USA 30 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have a romantic outing at Malibu's Geoffrey's restaurant. The couple brought out their adorable pet dog to join them for the outing.Pictured: Kris Jenner, Corey GambleBACKGRID USA 11 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble The Fresh Air Fund Annual Spring Benefit: Camp Tommy 20th Anniversary Celebration, Ziegfeld Ballroom, New York, USA - 22 May 2019

Kris paired her dress with white, velcro sneakers. (Cobra Team / BACKGRID)

Kris also took to her Instagram to share a few photos and videos from the event. In the photos she posted, she sported a beautiful black gown with a silver trim. She also posted a photo of Corey, rocking a white tuxedo jacket and black pants, as he sipped a drink. She also shared a picture of her daughter Kourtney Kardashian, 42, with her boyfriend Travis Barker45. “The most beautiful night in Venezia,” Kris wrote in the caption.

Other than gorgeous nights out in Venice, Kris and Corey have been living it up this summer. The couple took a vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico back in June, and Kris was spotted rocking a red bikini, while she lounged poolside with her man. The KarJenner matriarch always looks fabulous no matter what she wears!

 