Fashion

Kris Jenner, 65, Rocks A Red Bikini While Hanging Poolside With Corey Gamble In Mexico

kris jenner
HEM/BACKGRID
Model and Actress Elizabeth 2005 in Miami Beach, Florida. Pictured: Elizabeth Hurley Ref: SPL769411 220405 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kris Jenner and her man Corey Gamble go on a Mexican getaway in Cabo San Lucas! Kris, wearing a white beach dress, has the wind lift her dress up revealing lots leg underneath! Shot on 05/31/21. Pictured: Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble BACKGRID USA 2 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* ** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, UNITED KINGDOM, AUSTRALIA, CANADA ** St. Barts, FRANCE - Exclusive... 51778032 Czech-born model Paulina Porizkova and her son Oliver Ocasek enjoying a day on the beach in St. Barts, France on June 20, 2015. Pauling still has a rocking bikini body at the age of 50. *** NO FRANCE, NO GERMANY, NO ITALY, NO SPAIN*** FameFlynet, Inc - Beverly Hills, CA, USA - +1 (818) 307-4813 RESTRICTIONS APPLY: NO GERMANY,NO ITALY,NO FRANCE,NO SPAIN Pictured: Paulina Porizkova BACKGRID USA 20 JUNE 2015 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Tulum, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* 55-year-old The Real Housewives Of New York City star, Luann de Lesseps, shows off her killer bikini body while soaking up the sun south of the border with friends in Tulum, Mexico. After a dip in the ocean and a walk on the beach, Luann returns to her room emerging with a blunt.Pictured: Luann de LessepsBACKGRID USA 24 FEBRUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Fashion & Beauty Editor

Kris Jenner looked amazing when she showed off her fabulous figure in a sexy little red bikini while on vacation in Mexico with Corey Gamble.

When it comes to Kris Jenner, the 65-year-old doesn’t seem to age a day. The Kardashians momager proved that when she looked fabulous in a tiny red bikini while poolside in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with her beau, Corey Gamble. Kris looked better than ever when she rocked a bright red triangle bikini with a straw sun hat and oversized sunglasses. Her toned figure was on full display in the two-piece which she later covered up with a long oversized white cover-up that had a massive slit on the side revealing her toned, tan legs.

kris jenner
Kris Jenner showed off her fabulous figure in a sexy red bikini when she while on vacation in Cabo, Mexico on May 31. (HEM/BACKGRID)

Kris is usually rocking some sort of stylish pantsuit so it came as a total surprise when we saw her dressed down in a swimsuit. One thing’s for sure, Kris always manages to look fabulous no matter what she’s wearing. Just a few days before leaving for Mexico, Kris headed to her daughter Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila launch party when she opted to wear a pair of fitted dark-wash, straight-leg blue jeans with a black tank top tucked in and a leather jacket on top.

Another one of our favorite recent looks from Kris was when she was out to eat at Craig’s with Corey on May 18 rocking a gorgeous suit. She showed off her svelte frame in a pair of white pleated Dolce & Gabbana Contrast Trim Pants with red stripes down the side, styled with the matching Dolce & Gabbana Trim Blazer. She topped her look off with a pair of cream Air Jordan x Off-White Sail Sneakers. We absolutely love Kris’s style and no matter what she wears, she always pulls off her looks.