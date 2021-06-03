Kris Jenner, 65, Rocks A Red Bikini While Hanging Poolside With Corey Gamble In Mexico

Kris Jenner looked amazing when she showed off her fabulous figure in a sexy little red bikini while on vacation in Mexico with Corey Gamble.

When it comes to Kris Jenner, the 65-year-old doesn’t seem to age a day. The Kardashians momager proved that when she looked fabulous in a tiny red bikini while poolside in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with her beau, Corey Gamble. Kris looked better than ever when she rocked a bright red triangle bikini with a straw sun hat and oversized sunglasses. Her toned figure was on full display in the two-piece which she later covered up with a long oversized white cover-up that had a massive slit on the side revealing her toned, tan legs.

Kris is usually rocking some sort of stylish pantsuit so it came as a total surprise when we saw her dressed down in a swimsuit. One thing’s for sure, Kris always manages to look fabulous no matter what she’s wearing. Just a few days before leaving for Mexico, Kris headed to her daughter Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila launch party when she opted to wear a pair of fitted dark-wash, straight-leg blue jeans with a black tank top tucked in and a leather jacket on top.

Another one of our favorite recent looks from Kris was when she was out to eat at Craig’s with Corey on May 18 rocking a gorgeous suit. She showed off her svelte frame in a pair of white pleated Dolce & Gabbana Contrast Trim Pants with red stripes down the side, styled with the matching Dolce & Gabbana Trim Blazer. She topped her look off with a pair of cream Air Jordan x Off-White Sail Sneakers. We absolutely love Kris’s style and no matter what she wears, she always pulls off her looks.