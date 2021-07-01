Kris Jenner, 65, Shows Off Her Natural Look With No Makeup While Out & About

Kris Jenner is a force to be reckoned with — both in business and when it comes to her natural beauty.

Kris Jenner appeared to have ditched her glam squad for the day on July 1, as she was seen flying into Los Angeles without any makeup on. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 65, also wore sweats as she traveled home in a private jet with boyfriend Corey Gamble, 40.

Kris accessorized her casual look with Nike sneakers, dark shades, and a luxurious Birkin bag, so even though most of the Kardashian matriarch’s look was scaled down for ultimate comfort, the expensive handbag was still a must. And rightfully so — that thing is gorgeous!

Anyway, considering how much Kris has been traveling lately, we’re happy to see she’s prioritized comfort over luxury. Her and Corey were recently in Paris, followed by a trip to Las Vegas, where Kris and daughter Kendall Jenner were spotted at the opening of new Resorts World hotel.

Kris was also in Mexico recently, as she was photographed in a red bikini while hanging out poolside with Corey. The June 3 trip further proved that Kris doesn’t age a day. She looked incredible in Cabo San Lucas, just as she does here without any makeup on.

And let’s not forget that time on May 18, when Kris was pictured wearing a gorgeous suit while out to eat with Corey at Craig’s in West Hollywood. She wore a pair of white pleated Dolce & Gabbana Contrast Trim Pants with red stripes down the side, paired with a Dolce & Gabbana Trim Blazer. No wonder Kim Kardashian and her sisters always dress so well — they learned from their mom.