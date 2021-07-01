See Pics

Kris Jenner, 65, Shows Off Her Natural Look With No Makeup While Out & About

Backgrid
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Reality Star and Makeup Mogul, Kim Kardashian and her Rapper Husband Kanye West keep it casual in sweat suits as they exit a dinner date at The Bungalow in Santa Monica. Kim made a rare decision to flaunt her natural beauty as she goes makeup free for the night. Kanye, meanwhile was seen wearing a brace on his left hand. The two A Listers made a swift exit to their car before being mobbed by paps.Pictured: Kim KardashianBACKGRID USA 18 AUGUST 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Matriarch Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble arrive in Los Angeles on a private jet. Jenner brought back some expensive champagne and Corey toted some of the luggage. Pictured: Kris Jenner BACKGRID USA 1 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Makeup free Kylie Jenner shows off her famous curves in black spandex as she brings baby daughter Stormi onto Dave Grutman's yacht in Miami. 01 Oct 2018 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA284602_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Mandatory Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock Mandatory Credit: Photo by London Entertainment/Shutterstock (11776752n) Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner out and about, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA - 25 Feb 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

Kris Jenner is a force to be reckoned with — both in business and when it comes to her natural beauty.

Kris Jenner appeared to have ditched her glam squad for the day on July 1, as she was seen flying into Los Angeles without any makeup on. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 65, also wore sweats as she traveled home in a private jet with boyfriend Corey Gamble, 40.

Kris accessorized her casual look with Nike sneakers, dark shades, and a luxurious Birkin bag, so even though most of the Kardashian matriarch’s look was scaled down for ultimate comfort, the expensive handbag was still a must. And rightfully so — that thing is gorgeous!

Matriarch Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble arrived in Los Angeles on a private jet on July 1. (Backgrid)

Anyway, considering how much Kris has been traveling lately, we’re happy to see she’s prioritized comfort over luxury. Her and Corey were recently in Paris, followed by a trip to Las Vegas, where Kris and daughter Kendall Jenner were spotted at the opening of new Resorts World hotel.

Related Gallery

Celebrities Without Makeup -- Pics Of Jennifer Lopez & More

Model Bella Hadid with dark hair color, makeup-free and no face mask are walking around in Soho, New York on June 9, 2021. Photo by Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Bella Hadid Ref: SPL5231548 090621 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Jennifer Lawrence in sweats goes on a power walk with husband Cooke Maroney in Manhattan’s Hudson River Park. The happy couple spent more than an hour walking along the riverfront. 24 May 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA757256_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Sofia Richie hangs out with her friends without a mask amid coronavirus pandemic. Sofia was spotted again without boyfriend Scott Disick amid reports that the couple is "on a break'' following Scott's recent rehab stint. Pictured: Sofia Richie BACKGRID USA 21 MAY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Kris was also in Mexico recently, as she was photographed in a red bikini while hanging out poolside with Corey. The June 3 trip further proved that Kris doesn’t age a day. She looked incredible in Cabo San Lucas, just as she does here without any makeup on.

Kris Jenner brought back some expensive champagne and Corey toted some of the luggage. (Backgrid)

And let’s not forget that time on May 18, when Kris was pictured wearing a gorgeous suit while out to eat with Corey at Craig’s in West Hollywood. She wore a pair of white pleated Dolce & Gabbana Contrast Trim Pants with red stripes down the side, paired with a Dolce & Gabbana Trim Blazer. No wonder Kim Kardashian and her sisters always dress so well — they learned from their mom.