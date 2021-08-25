Video

Niall Horan Suffers A Wardrobe Malfunction & Flashes The Jonas Brothers During A Golf Game

niall horan and the jonas brothers
Courtesy of ABC
Niall Horan Niall Horan performing at The Coral Sky Amphitheatre, Palm Beach, Florida, USA - 23 Sep 2018
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* Former One Direction turned solo artist Niall Horan and the sexy Australian glamour model Georgia Mae Gibbs are seen filming together in London. Niall and Georgia were on the set of Niall's much anticipated new single filming his new music video with machines filling the air with smoke creating a moody scene as a stylish Niall struts his stuff for the cameras wearing a suit and in one scene wearing his white vest top. *Shot on 09/16/19* Pictured: Niall Horan BACKGRID USA 17 SEPTEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: #OVOWAZZA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Niall Horan Soccer Aid for Unicef, Stamford Bridge, London, UK - 16 Jun 2019
Niall Horan Niall Horan out and about, Milan Fashion Week Men's, Italy - 15 Jun 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
News Writer

During a golf game with the Jonas Brothers for a ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ segment, Niall Horan suffered a wardrobe malfunction and flashed the siblings.

The Jonas Brothers got more than they bargained for during a golf game with Niall Horan. Brothers Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas joined the former One Direction musician, 27, for golf on a segment for Jimmy Kimmel Live on August 24. The game called for the foursome to partake in random dares during the game, including wearing a kilt for Niall, who experienced a wardrobe malfunction that involved flashing his golf buddies on the course.

Before beginning the game, all four players had to draw balls from a round spinning machine with silly instructions written on them. “Since we’re such good golfers we thought it’d be only fair if we were to play golf, we would handicap ourselves,” Niall said to the brothers. “So in the Wheel Of Stupidity here, we’ve got some balls with handicaps on them and we’ve got to do what it says.”

The Irish singer-songwriter was the first to spin the “Wheel of Stupidity,” learning that he had to play in a red kilt with a matching hat and a set of bagpipes. (Joe, for his part, quipped, “Of course the Celtic guy gets that one.”) At around the 4:30 minute mark, the ensemble becomes too much as Niall squats and exposes his private parts under the kilt. “You know the rules here,” Kevin says after the wardrobe malfunction, to which Niall lightly laughs and apologizes for the NSFW moment.

niall horan
Niall Horan experiences a wardrobe malfunction on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ (ABC)

Related Gallery

Nick Jonas -- Photos Of The Singer & JoBro

Nick Jonas Ralph Lauren show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 07 Sep 2018
Nick Jonas 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Jan 2018
Nick Jonas Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals, Las Vegas, USA - 20 May 2018

As for the brothers’ own dares, Nick had to play the game with his golf club covered in lubricant, while Joe had to spin around several times before hitting his ball, resulting in major dizziness. Meanwhile, Kevin had to play the game while the others blew loud air horns in an effort to distract. Despite his wardrobe malfunction, Niall emerged victorious during the game.

Niall served as guest host for the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, which has been accommodating a slew of other stars during host Jimmy Kimmel‘s brief hiatus. During Niall’s episode, Lizzo dialed in as a guest and the two engaged in some flirtatious banter. The duo discussed their respective fanbase names (“The Lizzbians” for Lizzo fans and “Horan Dogs” for Niall fans), and Lizzo joked, “I think you’re giving me a one erection, baby.”