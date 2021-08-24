Breaking News

Gavin Rossdale, 55, Reportedly Dating Model Gwen Singer, 26, 6 Years After Gwen Stefani Split

BroadImage/Shutterstock
Gavin Rossdale arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "A Star Is Born", at the Shrine Auditorium LA Premiere of "A Star Is Born", Los Angeles, USA - 24 Sep 2018
EXCLUSIVE: Gavin Rossdale in over-alls as he walks with Chewy at the park. The Bush rocker starts his holiday weekend right as he strolls in the park as his buddy walks next to him. 02 Jul 2021 Pictured: Gavin Rossdale. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA767208_020.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Gavin Rossdale was spotted on the beach with a mystery blonde woman and his little pooch in Malibu, CA. The two were spotted taking a dip and hanging out on the sand before walking Gavin's lil pooch back to his beach house located nearby. 29 Sep 2020 Pictured: Gavin Rossdale was spotted on the beach with a mystery blonde woman and his little pooch in Malibu, CA. The two were spotted taking a dip and hanging out on the sand before walking Gavin's lil pooch back to his beach house located nearby. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA704057_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

Gwen Stefani’s ex-husband Gavin Rossdale is reportedly dating a woman of the same name, six years after his split with the ‘Hollaback Girl’ singer.

Now that Gavin Rossdale‘s ex-wife, Gwen Stefani, has gotten married to Blake Shelton, the Bush frontman is dipping his own toes into dating. And according to a new report by The Sun, Gavin is now dating a woman by the same name — glamorous model Gwen Singer.

Gavin, 55, has reportedly been dating Gwen, 26, since April, and she’s six years younger than his daughter, Daisy Lowe, 32.

Gavin Rossdale is seen playing tennis on Sept. 16, 2020. (BroadImage/Shutterstock)

“Gavin and Gwen both find each other hot and they’re having fun together,” a source told The Sun. “It’s still early days because they have only known each other a few months but it is all going well.”

GWEN STEFANI, THE JOINT - 26 JUL 1996 'NO DOUBT' RETROSPECTIVE PERFORMANCES, LAS VEGAS, AMERICA
Gwen Stefani of No Doubt Fifth Annual Race to Erase MS November 14, 1997 - Los Angeles Gwen Stefani of No Doubt. Fifth Annual Race to Erase MS held at the Century Plaza Hotel. Photo®Berliner Studio/BEImages
Gwen Stefani 1998 MTV Video Music Awards September 10, 1998 Los Angeles, CA 1998 MTV Video Music Awards Gwen Stefani of No Doubt at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards at the Universal Ampitheatre. Photos by Eric Charbonneau ®Berliner Studio/BEImages 9807182-15

“She is drop-dead gorgeous and has loads of men chasing her but she was really drawn to Gavin, as he was to her. They have been spending time together in Los Angeles and seeing how it goes. Neither of them is in any rush to make it serious,” the source continued.

HollywoodLife reached out to Gavin’s rep for a comment on this new report, but we didn’t receive an immediate response.

Gavin dated a few women since his split with Gwen Stefani, but by July 2020, he told PEOPLE that he was exhausted by love. “I keep getting screwed up and screwed over in all these relationships. I’m not very good at them, I guess. I had a divorce, I had a long-term girlfriend — that went to s*** — and I don’t have a girlfriend now, even though everyone seems to think I do. You get burned by that stuff,” he said.

“It’s also hard to make room in his schedule for love. One has to find time, but I have my boys now so there’s absolutely no personal time. That’s the end of personal time. Take that personal time and throw it out the window,” he continued. Perhaps he finally found a way to balance it all — fatherhood and a romance.

Gavin and Gwen Stefani tied the knot in 2002 and eventually split in 2015. They share three sons together: Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7.