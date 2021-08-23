Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Gives Birth To Twins With Fiance Andre Gray

Congratulations are in order for Leigh-Anne Pinnock! The Little Mix singer is a first-time mother after welcoming twins with her fiancé, Andre Gray.

It’s TWINS! Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock just revealed that she and fiancé Andre Gray are the proud parents of not one, but two newborn twin babies with an adorable announcement. The babies are the first children for both the British pop sensation and the Watford footballer, both 29. Leigh posted a black and white photo of the babies’ feet to Instagram with the caption, “We asked for a miracle, we were given two…Our Cubbies are here. 16/08/21”

Leigh-Anne revealed her pregnancy in May 2021 with a gorgeous group of photos on Instagram. She showed off her growing baby bump in a breathtaking photo, in which she wore an emerald green silk bra and a matching wrap skirt flowing in the breeze. Another shot showed a shirtless Andre standing behind Leigh-Anne and cradling her bump as they both grinned and laughed. Adorable!

She wrote to her fans in the caption, “We’ve dreamed about this moment for so long and we can’t believe the dream is finally coming true… we can’t wait to meet you,” Leigh-Anne wrote, adding a red heart emoji and a heart-eyes emoji. How beautiful! What made this first pregnancy for the girl group singer was that her Little Mix sister, Perrie Edwards, was pregnant at the same time!

Perrie revealed in a May TikTok interview that their manager, Samantha Cox, was also pregnant! The ladies all found out during a Zoom call about the future of the girl group. How cool is that? Congratulations again to Leigh-Anne and Andre on their new bundle of joy!