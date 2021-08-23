Fashion

Demi Lovato Looks Crazy Tan In White Swimsuit, Lounging On The Beach In The Maldives – Photo

demi lovato
Diggzy/Shutterstock
Demi LovatoBillboard Music Awards, Arrivals, Las Vegas, USA - 20 May 2018WEARING DIOR SAME OUTFIT AS CATWALK MODEL *6055428h
Halsey33rd Annual ARIA Awards, Sydney, Australia - 27 Nov 2019Wearing Collina Strada
Janelle Monae in the front rowChanel show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 03 Mar 2020Wearing Chanel Same Outfit as catwalk model *10491841m
Sam SmithKIIS-FM iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, Backstage Portrait Studio, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Dec 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Demi Lovato is enjoying their time on vacation & they looked fabulously tan in a one-piece white swimsuit.

Demi Lovato, 29, is having a fabulous time on vacation in The Maldives and they took to Instagram to post a slew of sexy photos posing in a white one-piece swimsuit. The singer showed off their stunning figure in a racerback bathing suit in a recent slideshow of photos. They posted the Instagram photos with the caption, “Alexa play Birthday Suit by @duckwrth.” Demi just celebrated their birthday on August 20 and we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate.

Since posting the photos and videos of them in the ocean and hanging by the pool, Demi has already received over 500,000 likes and a bunch of celebs flocked to their comments section gushing about how they look, including Chelsea Handler, who wrote, “Nice tush.”

Demi has been on a roll lately and the music video for their new song, “Melon Cake,” was just released yesterday. In the video, Demi looked fabulous with bedazzled eyebrows, a mullet, a cowboy hat, and a chic suit which they wore with a lacy black bra underneath.

If there’s one thing for sure about Demi, it’s that they are not shy when it comes to showing off their body on social media, and we love that about them. Just last month, Demi posted a photo lying in bed in just a bra and underwear with a heartfelt caption. The caption read, “Had to film a sex scene today. My first one! I had a little anxiety going into it but the cast and crew were so professional and easy to work with, it calmed me down immediately.”

Related Gallery

Demi Lovato Through The Years: Photos Of Their Transformation

Demi Lovato 'Twilight' Film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 17 Nov 2008
Demi Lovato Singer Demi Lovato poses as she arrives at Disney's Concert For Hope, a benefit concert supporting cancer research and treatment programs of City Of Hope, in Los AngelesDisney Concert For Hope, Los Angeles, USA
Demi LovatoDisney's City of Hope Benefit Concert, Universal City, California, America - 14 Sep 2008Miley Cyrus, the Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato were just some of the tween stars who performed at Disney’s Concert For Hope Benefit Concert at Universal City. The aim of the concert was to aid the cancer research and treatment programs carried out by the City of Hope cancer centre. The star-studded performance continues a trend of charitable giving to the organisation from both Disney and Miss Cyrus; last year Disney donated $1 from every ticket sold during Cyrus’ highly successful “Best of Both Worlds” concert tour - raising more than $1 million.

Demi continued the caption, “Then, I thought about how proud I am for being able to feel comfortable enough in my skin to do that. I rarely ever showed my arms before.. now I’m in this!! (Granted, it barely shows anything BUT STILL) I don’t always feel good in my skin, so when I do, AND I feel sexy enough to post – I do just that! It’s important to celebrate the little wins. Yay for this random burst of body confidence and yay for awkward hilarious sex.”