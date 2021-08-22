See Pic

Camila Cabello Rocks A Black Crop Top & Bike Shorts While Hiking With Friends — Photo

A few weeks after she expertly shut down body shamers, Camila Cabello stepped out in a crop top and bike shorts for a weekend hike!

Weekends are for smoothies and hikes. Just ask Camila Cabello, who stepped out for a smoothie before heading on a hike with some friends in Malibu this weekend. The singer, 24, donned a black crop top and matching bike shorts as she stopped for the beverage with her two friends, finishing the look with a windbreaker, peach fanny pack, and stylish cat eye sunglasses.

Her friends also got the monochromatic memo, as both women rocked crop top and biking short sets in purple and blue, respectively, as they left the smoothie shop. Weekends are also for catching up with just friends, as Camila’s fellow musician boyfriend Shawn Mendes did not join the outing. The hike comes a few weeks after Camila expertly shut down body shamers.

On August 4, amid the anniversary of the singer’s hit song “Havana,” Camila took to Instagram Story to remind people that “cellulite is normal,” “fat is normal,” and that “airbrushed” perfection is not real. “I haven’t gone on social media AT ALL with the conscious intention of avoiding things that hurt my feelings, but for a second I forgot while trying to find a pic to post about it being ‘Havana’s 2 year anniversary and my eyes accidentally ran over a headline of people body shaming me,” she began.

While she initially felt “insecure,” she thought, “Of course there are bad pictures. Of course, there are bad angles. My body’s not made of fucking rock or all muscle.” She continued, “But the saddest part of young girls growing up in an airbrushed world is they’re seeking perfection that’s not real.” Camila added that she was sharing her message for “girls like my little sister who are growing up on social media.”

“They are constantly seeing edited pictures and thinking that’s reality and everyone’s eyes are getting used to seeing airbrushed bodies and airbrushed skin and suddenly thinking that’s the new norm?” the singer continued. “It isn’t, it’s fake. And fake is becoming the new real. We have a completely unrealistic view of a woman’s body. Girls, cellulite is normal. Fat is normal. It’s beautiful and natural.”