Camila Cabello Claps Back At Body-Shamers Criticizing Her ‘Cellulite’: ‘My Body’s Not Made Of Rock’

All hail Camila Cabello! She just shut down cruel body shamers with an epic clap back telling girls that cellulite is ‘normal’ and that the world of ‘airbrushed perfection’ is not real.

Who could possibly hate on Camila Cabello‘s incredible figure? Apparently a bunch of body shamers who called her out after photos emerged of her in a sexy white swimsuit making out with rumored boyfriend Shawn Mendes in the ocean off Miami on July 29. She’s had enough and threw down against the haters in an epic Instagram story on Aug. 3. “I haven’t gone on social media AT ALL with the conscious intention of avoiding things that hurt my feelings, but for a second I forgot while trying to find a pic to post about it being “Havana”s 2 year anniversary and my eyes accidentally ran over a headline of people ‘body shaming me,'” She began.

“Honestly the first thing that I felt was insecure about what these pictures must look like. Oh no, my cellulite! Oh no, I didn’t suck in my stomach! But then I was like… of course there are bad pictures, of course, there are bad angles, my body’s not made of f**king rock or all muscle. But the saddest part of young girls growing up in an airbrushed world is they’re seeking perfection that’s not real,” the singer continued.

“I’m writing this for girls like my little sister who are growing up on social media. They are constantly seeing edited pictures and thinking that’s reality and everyone’s eyes are getting used to seeing airbrushed bodies and airbrushed skin and suddenly thinking that’s the new norm? It isn’t, it’s fake And fake is becoming the new real. We have a completely unrealistic view of a woman’s body. Girls, cellulite is normal. Fat is normal. It’s beautiful and natural,” Camila explained. Preach it sis!!!!

I won’t buy into the bullsh*t today. Not today Satan. And I hope you don’t either. Love only, Camila,” she signed off the post. It is so cool that stars like Camila won’t buy in to the airbrushed culture and are doing their best to make sure young women don’t do the same. There’s no shame in cellulite!