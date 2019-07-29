Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Finally Confirm Romance By Passionately Kissing In Miami

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello proved there’s definitely more than friendship between them when they were spotted kissing while taking a dip in a pool in Miami Beach on July 29.

Shawn Mendes, 20, and Camila Cabello, 22, may not have officially confirmed a romance between them yet, but their latest makeout session spoke louder than words on July 29! The good-looking duo had some fun in Miami Beach when they were photographed frolicking in the sand together and flaunting some major PDA while spending time in the water. They had their arms wrapped around each other as they passionately kissed while keeping cool, and from the looks on their faces, it was no doubt an intimate moment!

During the love fest, Shawn showed off his incredible abs by going shirtless and wearing nothing but black swim shorts while Camila flaunted her bod in a revealing white swimsuit. At one point, they were seen talking to others and walking side by side while holding hands, further indicating there’s a romance going on between them.

Shawn and Camila’s latest outing is just one of many that they have been seen on in the past few weeks. Each outing seems to cause speculation about a relationship between them more so than the one before due to the increased PDA they seem to be getting comfortable with. Before the Miami date, they were spotted kissing in San Francisco on July 12, and Camila has also been seen at more than one of Shawn’s concerts, most recently with her family on July 28, which is something a girlfriend would definitely do!

We’ll be on the lookout to see if any more Shawn and Camila outings happen again in the near future. Until then, though, we’ll just be reflecting on these latest pics and wishing these two all the best!