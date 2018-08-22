Fifth Harmony Hotties: See The Best Pics Of Camila Cabello, Normani & More Rocking Bikinis

Although Fifth Harmony is no more, their photos together still live on! The group — who supports one another despite their hiatus — has been enjoying summer to the fullest! Check out their best bikini snaps!

The fierce females that make up one of our favorite girl groups of all time, Fifth Harmony are living it up this summer! Although they’re all doing their own thing in terms of music, Normani Kordei, 21, Camila Cabello, 21., Ally Brooke, 24, Dinah Jane, 20, and Lauren Jauregui, 21, are killing it! Now, we’re able to see their unique, individual, diverse style from their music to their styles — especially their swimwear! We’ve rounded up the best bikini snaps from the girls, as (dare we say it) summer comes to an end!

While her hit “Love Lies” with Khalid has held a presence on the Billboard Hot 100 for weeks, Normani has been sizzling on Instagram in the sexiest bikinis. Our personal favorite? — Normani’s impromptu beach photoshoot in this black bikini (below). The singer soaked up the sun on the beach, back in December, where she even posed with a jet ski! Normani rocked a sultry black two piece, which showed off major side boob, with silver hoops.

Normani hit the gram with more swimsuit pics when she basked in the Calabasas sun in February. She gifted us all with a special red bikini shot of herself for Valentine’s Day, making us realize that we don’t need a man, just Normani. She even shared a photo of a photo of her soaking wet in a red cutout one piece. — Bikini or not, Normani is living her best life while looking fine as hell!

Like we said, although Fifth Harmony went their separate ways, these chicks look good together, so we had to reminisce.The girl group announced their hiatus in March 2018, after six years of making music together. After meeting on set of the X Factor original members, Ally, Dinah Jane, Lauren and Normani, revealed that were taking time to pursue solo endeavors. They released a lengthy statement to their fans on both Twitter and Instagram.

The announcement came after 5H’s biggest shakeup occurred in December 2016, when the group revealed that original member, Camila Cabello had departed to pursue a solo career. She’s currently opening for Taylor Swift, 28, on her Reputation World Tour after the release of her debut solo album, “Camila”.